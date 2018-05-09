Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market is projected to grow from USD 3.35 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.94 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.7% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to drive the EFSS market are stringent government regulations, the increasing productivity of both employees and enterprises, and the growing security concerns related to the protection of the corporate data.



The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market size based on components (standalone EFSS solution, integrated EFSS solution, and services), deployment types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. Among components, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for professional and managed services is higher across businesses, owing to the large adoption of standalone and integrated EFSS solutions among enterprises.



The cloud deployment type is expected to witness the faster growth rate in this market, as it is being rapidly accepted by various enterprises, because of its easy, flexible, affordable, and scalable features. The cloud deployment type is well-accepted in the industry, because of its easy and quick software deployment. It also provides the highest level of data security and dependability. Additionally, the installation cost for cloud-based EFSS solutions is lesser than that of on-premises EFSS solutions.



Among industry verticals, the healthcare industry vertical is expected to be the fastest growing in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market, due to the widespread adoption of mobile devices in this industry vertical. The increasing world population, lifestyle changes, and awareness of health-related issues have collectively contributed to the massive growth of the healthcare industry vertical. To offer superior services, healthcare providers must effectively communicate with patients through personal and effective communication tools. These factors drive the adoption of EFSS solutions across the healthcare industry vertical.



North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the EFSS market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. North America holds the largest market size, due to its stable economy and willingness to adopt new and emerging technologies. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region in terms of market size in the EFSS market, owing to its adherence to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliances. With the technological advancement in Asia Pacific (APAC), several factors would drive the growth of the APAC region. These factors include a rapid economic development, globalization, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cloud-based solutions, the growing COPE trend, and the massive penetration of smartphones and internet across consumers and business segments.



The increasing adoption of cloud-based EFSS solutions among businesses and the emerging potential markets are expected to offer huge opportunities for the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market. However, reluctance to adopt EFSS solutions due to security concerns and data privacy issues is expected to act as a major challenging factor that could hamper the growth of the EFSS market.



Traditional and the emerging vendors in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market include Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware (US), Google (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Accellion (US), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Intralinks (US), Qnext Corp. (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

The Growing Digital Workplace and Mobile Workforce

Increasing Collaborations Between Employees and Enterprises

The Emphasis of Businesses on the Security Aspects of the Corporate Data

Stringent Government Compliances and Regulations

Restraints

The High Cost of EFSS Solutions

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions

Emerging Potential Markets

High Demand for Integrated EFSS Solutions Among Businesses

Challenges

Reluctance to Adopt EFSS Solutions, Due to Security Concerns and Data Privacy Issues

Difficulties in Selecting the Right EFSS Vendor, and the Intense Market Competition

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

4.2 EFSS Market, Market Share of the Top 4 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2018

4.3 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulatory Landscape



6 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standalone EFSS Solution

6.3 Integrated EFSS Solution

6.4 Services



7 EFSS Market, By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Large Enterprises

8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



9 EFSS Market, By Industry Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

9.3 Software and Technology

9.4 Government and Public Sector

9.5 Healthcare

9.6 Legal

9.7 Education

9.8 Retail

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Others



10 EFSS Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Prominent Players Operating in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market

11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Box

12.3 Citrix Systems

12.4 Dropbox

12.5 Microsoft

12.6 Syncplicity By Axway

12.7 Google

12.8 IBM

12.9 BlackBerry

12.10 Egnyte

12.11 VMware

12.12 Acronis

12.13 OpenText

12.14 Thru Inc.

12.15 Accellion

12.16 SugarSync

12.17 CTERA Networks

12.18 Nextcloud GmbH

12.19 MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC

12.20 Qnext Corp.

12.21 Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd

12.22 Inspire-Tech Pte Ltd

12.23 SkySync

12.24 HighQ

12.25 Intralinks

12.26 ownCloud

12.27 CodeLathe

12.28 XMedius Solutions



