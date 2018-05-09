Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2023

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing (EFSS) Market by Component (Standalone EFSS Solution, Integrated EFSS Solution, & Services), Deployment Type (Cloud & On-Premises), Organization Size, Industry Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market is projected to grow from USD 3.35 Billion in 2018 to USD 10.94 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.7% during the forecast period. The major factors that are expected to drive the EFSS market are stringent government regulations, the increasing productivity of both employees and enterprises, and the growing security concerns related to the protection of the corporate data.
The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market size based on components (standalone EFSS solution, integrated EFSS solution, and services), deployment types, organization size, industry verticals, and regions. Among components, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for professional and managed services is higher across businesses, owing to the large adoption of standalone and integrated EFSS solutions among enterprises.
The cloud deployment type is expected to witness the faster growth rate in this market, as it is being rapidly accepted by various enterprises, because of its easy, flexible, affordable, and scalable features. The cloud deployment type is well-accepted in the industry, because of its easy and quick software deployment. It also provides the highest level of data security and dependability. Additionally, the installation cost for cloud-based EFSS solutions is lesser than that of on-premises EFSS solutions.
Among industry verticals, the healthcare industry vertical is expected to be the fastest growing in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market, due to the widespread adoption of mobile devices in this industry vertical. The increasing world population, lifestyle changes, and awareness of health-related issues have collectively contributed to the massive growth of the healthcare industry vertical. To offer superior services, healthcare providers must effectively communicate with patients through personal and effective communication tools. These factors drive the adoption of EFSS solutions across the healthcare industry vertical.
North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the EFSS market during the forecast period, followed by the European region. North America holds the largest market size, due to its stable economy and willingness to adopt new and emerging technologies. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest region in terms of market size in the EFSS market, owing to its adherence to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliances. With the technological advancement in Asia Pacific (APAC), several factors would drive the growth of the APAC region. These factors include a rapid economic development, globalization, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), cloud-based solutions, the growing COPE trend, and the massive penetration of smartphones and internet across consumers and business segments.
The increasing adoption of cloud-based EFSS solutions among businesses and the emerging potential markets are expected to offer huge opportunities for the growth of the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market. However, reluctance to adopt EFSS solutions due to security concerns and data privacy issues is expected to act as a major challenging factor that could hamper the growth of the EFSS market.
Traditional and the emerging vendors in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing market include Dropbox (US), Microsoft (US), Box (US), Citrix Systems (US), Syncplicity by Axway (US), Egnyte (US), BlackBerry (Canada), IBM Aspera (US), VMware (US), Google (US), Acronis International (Switzerland), OpenText (Canada), Thru. Inc. (US), Accellion (US), j2 Global (SugarSync) (US), SkySync (US), HighQ Solutions (UK), Nextcloud (Germany), ownCloud (Germany), CodeLathe (FileCloud) (US), Intralinks (US), Qnext Corp. (FileFlex) (Canada), XMedius Solutions (Canada), Inspire-Tech (Singapore/US), Northbridge Secure Systems (Australia), MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC (US), and CTERA Networks (Israel/US).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- The Growing Digital Workplace and Mobile Workforce
- Increasing Collaborations Between Employees and Enterprises
- The Emphasis of Businesses on the Security Aspects of the Corporate Data
- Stringent Government Compliances and Regulations
Restraints
- The High Cost of EFSS Solutions
Opportunities
- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions
- Emerging Potential Markets
- High Demand for Integrated EFSS Solutions Among Businesses
Challenges
- Reluctance to Adopt EFSS Solutions, Due to Security Concerns and Data Privacy Issues
- Difficulties in Selecting the Right EFSS Vendor, and the Intense Market Competition
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Years Considered for the Study
1.5 Currency
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Research Assumptions
2.4 Limitations
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market
4.2 EFSS Market, Market Share of the Top 4 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2018
4.3 Market Investment Scenario
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Regulatory Landscape
6 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Standalone EFSS Solution
6.3 Integrated EFSS Solution
6.4 Services
7 EFSS Market, By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market, By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Large Enterprises
8.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9 EFSS Market, By Industry Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.3 Software and Technology
9.4 Government and Public Sector
9.5 Healthcare
9.6 Legal
9.7 Education
9.8 Retail
9.9 Media and Entertainment
9.10 Others
10 EFSS Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.3 Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Prominent Players Operating in the Enterprise File Synchronization and Sharing Market
11.3 Competitive Situations and Trends
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Box
12.3 Citrix Systems
12.4 Dropbox
12.5 Microsoft
12.6 Syncplicity By Axway
12.7 Google
12.8 IBM
12.9 BlackBerry
12.10 Egnyte
12.11 VMware
12.12 Acronis
12.13 OpenText
12.14 Thru Inc.
12.15 Accellion
12.16 SugarSync
12.17 CTERA Networks
12.18 Nextcloud GmbH
12.19 MyWorkDrive by Wanpath LLC
12.20 Qnext Corp.
12.21 Northbridge Secure Systems Pty Ltd
12.22 Inspire-Tech Pte Ltd
12.23 SkySync
12.24 HighQ
12.25 Intralinks
12.26 ownCloud
12.27 CodeLathe
12.28 XMedius Solutions
