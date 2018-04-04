Entravision Communications Corporation to Host Fourth Annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival

"We are excited to once again bring Central Florida our annual Salsa y Sazón Latin Food and Music Festival. We are expecting more than 10,000 attendants and are honored to be able to showcase some of the biggest tropical artists of the day. This event allows the entire central Florida community to come together to celebrate Latino culture with vibrant music and food," said Humberto Hormaza, Senior Vice-President of Entravision.

This year's sponsors include Dan Newlin, Florida Lottery, Wells Fargo, Goya, Pepsi, Heineken, and Orlando Health, to name a few. The festival will take place on Sunday, April 15th from 11am – 8 pm ET at the Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs, FL. For more information on the festival you can visit www.salsa981.com or call 407-774-2626.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision Communications Corporation is a leading global media company that reaches and engages U.S. Latinos across acculturation levels and media channels, as well as consumers in Mexico and other markets in Latin America. The Company's comprehensive portfolio incorporates integrated media and marketing solutions comprised of acclaimed television, radio, digital properties, events, and data analytics services. Entravision has 55 primary television stations and is the largest affiliate group of both the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also owns and operates 49 primarily Spanish-language radio stations featuring nationally recognized talent, as well as the Entravision Audio Network and Entravision Solutions, a coast-to-coast national spot and network sales and marketing organization representing Entravision's owned and operated, as well as its affiliate partner, radio stations. Entravision's Pulpo digital advertising unit is the #1-ranked online advertising platform in Hispanic reach according to comScore Media Metrix®, and Entravision's digital group also includes Headway, a leading provider of mobile, programmatic, data and performance digital marketing solutions primarily in the United States, Mexico and other markets in Latin America. Entravision shares of Class A Common Stock are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: EVC. Learn more at: www.entravision.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entravision-communications-corporation-to-host-fourth-annual-salsa-y-sazon-latin-food-and-music-festival-300624131.html

SOURCE Entravision Communications Corporation

Related Links

http://www.entravision.com

