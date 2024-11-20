'Entrepreneurship, Collaborations, Brand Building and Social Advocacy' All Resounding Messages from HBCU Hollywood A-Listers At The 2nd Annual HBCU First Look Film Festival returns to Howard University

Over 300 HBCU Next Gen filmmakers received a three day "Backstage Pass" of masterclasses, panels, screenings and inspiring conversations with actors Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Keshia Knight Pulliam, E. Roger Mitchell, Loni Love, Kym Whitley and LaRoyce Hawkins, influencer Jessie Woo, comedian JB Smoove, Grammy Award Winner and Politician Shyne Barrow, Award Winning TV Executive Jawn Murray, Producer and Judge Faith Jenkins, Executive Producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Director David E. Talbert with special guest appearance from the NAACP Image Award winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the spirit of "each one, teach one," the 2nd Annual HBCU First LOOK Film Festival provided Howard University students a front row seat to actors, directors, producers, Hollywood executives and creatives through an impressive lineup of panels, masterclasses, screenings and interactive workshops. The two-day festival opened a window into the multifaceted art of independent filmmaking and big business of studio and network production.

Attendees were treated to an all-star lineup of speakers and presenters featuring Sherri Shepherd, Naturi Naughton-Lewis, Keshia Knight Pulliam, E. Roger Mitchell, David E. Talbert, Kym Whitley and Chicago PD's LaRoyce Hawkins plus Moses "Shyne" Barrow in conversation about this Andscape documentary, The Honorable Shyne (streaming now on Hulu).

The 2024 HBCU First LOOK Film Challenge received over 200 film submissions and the winners were announced at the festival's awards luncheon, hosted by comedian Loni Love. Hampton University's Promise Robinson won 1st place and $5,000 for Young, Black and Gifted (Best Family & Faith Film); Howard University's Leah Simone Scott earned 2nd place and $2,500 for The Last Summer (Best Short Film) and Morehouse College's Kimarley Henry took 3rd place and $1,000 for Chad's Night Out (Best Animation Film).

More festival highlights:

Emmy and Gracie Award winner Loni Love (Prairie View A&M) kicked off a candid conversation about resilience with actress, executive producer and NAACP Image Award winner Naturi Naughton-Lewis.

Director and playwright David E. Talbert (Morgan University) enjoyed standing room applause for his HBCU Next Masterclass offering an interactive experience exclusively for actors.

My HBCU Joy Awards Luncheon, presented by AARP, honored three alumni who are impacting the lives of HBCU students. Actress and director Keshia Knight Pulliam (Spelman) motivated, encouraged and inspired the students with her 40 year plus journey. Stacy Milner, founder and CEO of HBCU Los Angeles, spoke of her dedication to provide essential internships at studios and networks and Move-In Day Mafia's TeeJ Mercer (Howard) is making a difference for college bound foster care students and her dear friend, award-winning talk show host Sherri Shepherd made a surprise visit presenting Mercer her award. After the luncheon, Shepherd lent her support to the next generation of content creators through an informal meet and greet.

The panels "Fluff Your Feathers" and "School Daze" empowered attendees with strategies for personal branding and how to effectively introduce and promote your best assets, all while staying authentic. Panelists included actress and influencer Jessie Woo, Kym Whitley (Fisk) and Chicago PD's LaRoyce Hawkins.

In between sessions and screenings, festival-goers participated in The Beyond the Lights Career Lounge, sponsored by P&G HBCYOU. Students received one-on-one mentorship sessions, internships and essential career advice, while "I Aspire" 100 honorees delivered an empowering session on the power of building collaborations.

Opening Night At the Movies premiered with BET's Kemba, the true story of Hampton University alum Kemba Smith, who unjustly went to prison and ultimately received a Presidential pardon. After the screening, daytime TV executive producer Jawn Murray (Norfolk State) and Smith gave a talk back, encouraging attendees to stay focused on relevant issues as content storytellers.

During the session Clips & Conversation with NBC's Found creator and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll and award-winning editor Cori Murray, they spoke about the duality of storytelling and advocacy. The extraordinary Judge Faith Jenkins recounted her transition from the courtroom to the entertainment industry in the session, From Prosecutor to Producer, presented by Oxygen True Crime.

The festival's Closing Night of the Movies took center stage with the highly anticipated Andscape The Honorable: Shyne documentary. The Clips & Conversation panel featured Grammy Award winning artist Moses "Shyne" Barrow, director Marcus A. Clarke, Andscape's senior executives Justin Tinsley and David Dennis Jr., illustrated the power of transformation, resilience and purpose.

As a tribute to this year's festival theme, A Celebration of Black Cinema and Activism, festivalgoers toured the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC) to deepen their appreciation, knowledge and celebration of the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival mission to be 'A Celebration Of Black Filmmakers Rooted In The HBCU Culture.'

