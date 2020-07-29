Enviro-Mist Inc. Partners With Scott Verplank

EDMOND, Okla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enviro-Mist Inc. is the forerunner of disinfecting and sterilizing services nationwide since 2014, specializing in the disinfecting of pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, healthcare and long-term care facilities, as well as general commercial spaces including public transit, sports venues, casinos and banks. Enviro-Mist Inc. also provides pre-planned and emergency disinfecting services – including Covid-19 corrective response.

"Success, consistency, and integrity are words that every corporation strives to make synonymous with their brand. Those are also the words that best describe Scott Verplank as a person and his golf career. That's why we're very excited to enter into our multi-year sponsorship of Scott as he resumes play on the PGA Champions Tour." – Dave Salas Pres/CEO Enviro-Mist Inc.

NEW SPONSORSHIP AGREEMENT

As the PGA Champions tour returns this week for The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills G&CC in Grand Blanc, MI. Scott Verplank will debut his new role as brand ambassador for Enviro-Mist Inc. "Disinfecting is now a part of the new normal and is what will keep us all healthy. I know Dave and his team at Enviro-Mist and I believe they are sincerely trying to help people and have the technologies we need in this pandemic!"

The current pandemic has thrust disinfecting into the limelight. For years it was a term that was misused or misplaced in conversations about sanitizing and sterilizing. Disinfecting is now recognized as the step beyond cleaning (sanitizing) and is our best defense in keeping our families safe and healthy. The challenge is to understand which are the real disinfecting tools and which are the opportunistic products and firms that now appearing in the marketplace.

Enviro-Mist Inc. has been a full-service disinfecting and sterilizing firm since 2014 and has provided corrective services or consulting throughout the U.S., Canada, and abroad. Enviro-Mist Inc. provides service and sales of high level disinfecting technologies such as Steramist and Novaerus with exclusivity to the PGA, NBA, & NHL markets.

