Environmental and Social Factors Matter, Says Panel at Quinnipiac University's G.A.M.E. VIII Forum in New York

Georg Kell, founder and former executive director of the United Nations Global Compact and chairman of Arabesque Asset Management, said that business leaders are having to be increasingly transparent in their environmental performance, including in their supply chains. "It doesn't make sense to hide bad stuff anymore," he said. "It will come out."

Kell said that these Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors, when integrated into investment analysis, are likely to yield long-term financial benefits. Another megatrend, he said, is that "natural demographics win out"—without access to clean air and clean water, companies will reach growth limits. "It's necessary to internalize these former externalities, regardless of politics," he said.

Paul Smith, CFA, president and CEO of the CFA Institute, agreed that ESG factors "will be essential for any company going forward. Just ask Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook. ESG needs board oversight and managerial cooperation."

Kell added that ESG "is the baseline from which you should start." Corporate governance and ESG have seen a mixed result in international markets, Smith said. It's worked well in Japan, he said, where the government sets policy and companies follow, but less well in countries and markets where government is little heeded.

"In some countries, there is systematic corruption," Kell said. "Good governance in these circumstances is against the odds." He said that in some parts of Africa, for instance, progress is being held back by a small percent of corrupt people. "What you see is reminiscent of Asia 20 years ago," he added.

But not every concept works everywhere. The concept of the whistleblower has a hard time gaining traction in Japan, Smith said, because of a strong culture of respect for management and for one's elders. Kell added that educational reform is also needed, because in some developing countries students are not encouraged to develop problem-solving abilities—or learn STEM skills that will benefit them in the global economy.

Despite a winter storm, the interactive conference attracted 1,500 students, from 49 states and 54 foreign countries.

