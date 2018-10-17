DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Digital Innovations Creating an Immersive Environment for Health Monitoring" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the advances made in these technology areas, and how they are collectively propelling medical diagnostics and health monitoring forward.

A digital ecosystem in which sensors play a central role, particularly the use of micro-and nano-sensors that can detect a host of biological, organic and inorganic substances, and communicate their detection to a smartphone or a communication system in real-time.

This would enable a seamless digital world in which detection of particulate matter which could be potentially harmful can be detected accurately and quickly so that due action can be taken.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



1.1 Scope of the Research

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Key Findings



2.0 Emerging Trends and Applications



2.1 Envisioning a Digital Ecosystem for Patient Monitoring - Enabling Health & Wellness Monitoring Through a Digital Medium

2.2 Internet of Medical Things Catering to Several Applications

2.3 Technology Framework Enabling Biosensors

2.4 Biosensors Classification by Detection Method

2.5 Biosensors Classification by Analyte Tested

2.6 Salient Features of a Biosensor

2.7 Emerging Technology Trends in Biosensors

2.8 Smart Sensors Powering Diagnosis and Monitoring - Connecting Safety, Security, Health & Wellness Through a Digital Medium

2.9 Nano-Biosensing: The Growing Application Landscape

2.10 Virtual Assistants To Complement the Human Touch

2.11 Wearable Sensors Enable Round-the-Clock Personal Monitoring



3.0 Impact Assessment and Analysis



3.1 Factors Driving Adoption of Digital Platforms in Healthcare

3.2 Factors Hindering Adoption of Digital Platforms in Healthcare



4.0 Innovation Profiles



4.1 Detecting Disease Biomarkers from Exhaled Breath - Advanced Nanomaterials & Energy Lab, KAIST, Korea

4.2 Nanobionic Plants Detect Explosives, Particulate Matter - Strano Lab, MIT

4.3 Nanosensors-lined Lenses for Glucose Monitoring Verily Life Sciences

4.4 Portable Smartphone-compatible Nanopore Sensors - Oxford Nanopore Technologies

4.5 Emerging Connected Microfluidic Platforms High throughput platforms for detecting multiple pathogens using a smartphone



5.0 Patent Landscape



5.1 R&D Trends: Patent Filing Trends in Nano Biosensors

5.2 Key Patents to Check



6.0 Growth Opportunities



6.1 Growth Opportunities: Cancer Care

6.2 Growth Opportunities

6.3 Vision 2025: Nanosensor-integrated Connected Ecosystem



7.0 Key Industry Contacts



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kpkrpw/envisioning_a?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

