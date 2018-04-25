EOG Resources Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock

HOUSTON, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) (EOG) has declared a dividend of $0.185 per share on EOG's Common Stock, payable July 31, 2018, to stockholders of record as of July 17, 2018. The indicated annual rate is $0.74.
EOG Resources, Inc. is one of the largest independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States, Trinidad, the United Kingdom and China. EOG Resources, Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is traded under the ticker symbol "EOG." For additional information about EOG, please visit www.eogresources.com.
For Further Information Contact:
Investors
David J. Streit
(713) 571-4902
Neel Panchal
(713) 571-4884
W. John Wagner
(713) 571-4404
Investors/Media
Kimberly M. Ehmer
(713) 571-4676
