ePharmacies Global Market 2018 - Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Expanding Internet User Base is a Key Driving Force

The "ePharmacies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ePharmacies in US$ Million.
The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Canada Drugs (Canada)
- Dr Fox Pharmacy (UK)
- eDrugstore.com (USA)
- Express Scripts Holding Company (USA)
- Giant Eagle, Inc. (USA)
- InternationalDrugMart.com (Cyprus)
- Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK)
- MediSave (Canada)
- Netmeds Marketplace Limited (India)
- OptumRx, Inc. (USA)
- PlanetRx (UK)
- Rowlands Pharmacy (UK)
- Sanicare-Apotheke (Germany)
- T.mall.com (China)
- The Kroger Company (USA)
- Walgreen Co. (USA)
- Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (USA)
- Yihaodian (China)
- Zur Rose Group AG (Switzerland)
- DocMorris NV (Netherlands)
Key Topics Covered
1. Industry Overview
ePharmacy on the Roll Despite Stumbling Blocks
Inherent Benefits of the Channel
A Key Driving Factor
Regulations
A Game Changer for the ePharmacy Market
Legal Status of Online Sale of Medications
Prescription and Non-Prescription in Select Markets
2. Market Drivers, Trends & Issues
ePharmacies Bring Potential Value to Customers
ePharmacies Enable Better Care and Enhance Quality of Life
Prescription Drugs Fuel the Growth of Electronic Pharmacies
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store
Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver
Internet Globalizes Drug Sales through ePharmacies
Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
Rising Smartphone Usage Supports Growing Adoption
Re-importation or Cross Border Drug Sales: An Area of Concern in the US
Cyber Crime in the Name of ePharmacies on the Rise
Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs
Perils of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs
Operation Pangea X
A Major Crackdown against Illegal Online Pharmacies
3. Service Overview
Factors Favoring Consumer Inclination towards ePharmacies
Pharmacies and the eCommerce Business Model
ePharmacies: A General Categorization
Classification Based on the Need for Prescription
Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted
Conventional Pharmacies Vs. Electronic Pharmacies: A Comparison
Benefits Conferred by eCommerce Business Model
Feasibility of Electronic Pharmacies
The Click and Brick Strategy
ePharmacies: Stakeholders
Processes and Components of an ePharmacy
Drug Regulatory Authorities of Select Countries
Benefits of ePharmacies
Possible Risks Associated with Electronic Pharmacies
An Assessment of Factors that Deter People from Purchasing Medicines Online
4. Recent Industry Activity
Zur Rose Group Acquires Vitalsana
Medsonway Solutions Raises New Funding
PetSmart Establishes Online Pharmacy Store
PetSmart Pharmacy
Shop Apotheke Europe Takes Over Europa Apotheek
1mg Takes Over Dawailelo.com
Medlife Announces Investment Plan for Expansion of ePharmacy Business
Axfood to Commence New Online Pharmacy in Sweden
Myra Raises New Funding from Matrix Partners and Times Internet
Ayala Invests in MedGrocer Online Pharmacy Owner Wellbridge Health
1mg Technologies Acquires MediAngels
Walgreens to Close Operations of drugstore.com
Pharmacy2U Merges with ChemistDirect.co.uk
LloydsPharmacy Starts a New Website
5. Focus On Select Players
6. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)
The United States (17)
Canada (15)
Europe (19)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (9)
- Rest of Europe (8)
Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
Middle East (1)
Latin America (1)
Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4strq3/epharmacies?w=5
