ePharmacies Global Market 2018 - Strategic Business Report 2016-2024 - Expanding Internet User Base is a Key Driving Force

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for ePharmacies in US$ Million.

The report profiles 69 companies including many key and niche players such as:

1mg Technologies Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Canada Drugs ( Canada )

) Dr Fox Pharmacy (UK)

eDrugstore.com ( USA )

) Express Scripts Holding Company ( USA )

) Giant Eagle, Inc. ( USA )

) InternationalDrugMart.com ( Cyprus )

) Lloyds Pharmacy Ltd. (UK)

MediSave ( Canada )

) Netmeds Marketplace Limited ( India )

) OptumRx, Inc. ( USA )

) PlanetRx (UK)

Rowlands Pharmacy (UK)

Sanicare-Apotheke ( Germany )

) T.mall.com ( China )

) The Kroger Company ( USA )

) Walgreen Co. (USA)

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. ( USA )

) Yihaodian ( China )

) Zur Rose Group AG ( Switzerland )

) DocMorris NV ( Netherlands )

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

ePharmacy on the Roll Despite Stumbling Blocks

Inherent Benefits of the Channel

A Key Driving Factor

Regulations

A Game Changer for the ePharmacy Market

Legal Status of Online Sale of Medications

Prescription and Non-Prescription in Select Markets



2. Market Drivers, Trends & Issues

ePharmacies Bring Potential Value to Customers

ePharmacies Enable Better Care and Enhance Quality of Life

Prescription Drugs Fuel the Growth of Electronic Pharmacies

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Ballooning Elderly Population: The Vital Growth Driver

Internet Globalizes Drug Sales through ePharmacies

Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force

Rising Smartphone Usage Supports Growing Adoption

Re-importation or Cross Border Drug Sales: An Area of Concern in the US

Cyber Crime in the Name of ePharmacies on the Rise

Online Pharmacies Growth Leads to Global Presence of Counterfeit Drugs

Perils of Counterfeit and Fake Drugs

Operation Pangea X

A Major Crackdown against Illegal Online Pharmacies



3. Service Overview

Factors Favoring Consumer Inclination towards ePharmacies

Pharmacies and the eCommerce Business Model

ePharmacies: A General Categorization

Classification Based on the Need for Prescription

Classification based on the eStrategy Adopted

Conventional Pharmacies Vs. Electronic Pharmacies: A Comparison

Benefits Conferred by eCommerce Business Model

Feasibility of Electronic Pharmacies

The Click and Brick Strategy

ePharmacies: Stakeholders

Processes and Components of an ePharmacy

Drug Regulatory Authorities of Select Countries

Benefits of ePharmacies

Possible Risks Associated with Electronic Pharmacies

An Assessment of Factors that Deter People from Purchasing Medicines Online



4. Recent Industry Activity

Zur Rose Group Acquires Vitalsana

Medsonway Solutions Raises New Funding

PetSmart Establishes Online Pharmacy Store

PetSmart Pharmacy

Shop Apotheke Europe Takes Over Europa Apotheek

1mg Takes Over Dawailelo.com

Medlife Announces Investment Plan for Expansion of ePharmacy Business

Axfood to Commence New Online Pharmacy in Sweden

Myra Raises New Funding from Matrix Partners and Times Internet

Ayala Invests in MedGrocer Online Pharmacy Owner Wellbridge Health

1mg Technologies Acquires MediAngels

Walgreens to Close Operations of drugstore.com

Pharmacy2U Merges with ChemistDirect.co.uk

LloydsPharmacy Starts a New Website



5. Focus On Select Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 69 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 70)



The United States (17)

Canada (15)

Europe (19)

- Germany (2)

- The United Kingdom (9)

- Rest of Europe (8)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)

Middle East (1)

Latin America (1)

Africa (1)



