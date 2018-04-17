Epson Expands EcoTank Cartridge-Free Printer Portfolio with New, Fully Integrated Ink Pack Design for Busy Offices

The WorkForce Pro ET-8700, designed specifically for the small-to-medium business market, allows users to speed through projects with 24 ISO ppm (black/color)† print speeds, plus fast scan speeds of up to 24 ppm3. Powered by PrecisionCore, it delivers laser-quality black text and color graphics. Unlike previous models which included side compartments to hold the ink packs, the ET-8700 features a space-saving, easy-to-load system at its base, making the ET-8700 40 percent smaller than the previous generation4.

"With the new low-cost replacement ink packs integrated along the base of the ET-8700 printer, we've taken Epson's traditional EcoTank design, and optimized it for high productivity," said Nils Madden, marketing director, Consumer Marketing, Epson America. "We've made it easier for business owners to enjoy the hassle-free two years of ink in the box1 with this new, easy-to-use design and ultra-fast print speeds, giving them more time to focus on what's really important – managing their businesses."

The ET-8700 provides the freedom to print in high-volume with laser-quality black text and color graphics. Additional key features include:

Pricing, Availability, and Support

The WorkForce Pro ET-8700 EcoTank ($999.99 MSRP) will be available April 2018 through major computer, office and electronic retailers, and on the Epson store (www.epsonstore.com). The ET-8700 features a two-year limited warranty with registration9. For more information and availability, please visit epson.com/ecotank.

About EcoTank Printers

Epson's EcoTank line of all-in-one printers feature cartridge-free printing and revolutionary ink replacement technology. They offer an unbeatable combination of value10 and convenience, with super-high-capacity, easy-to-fill ink tanks. These all-in-one printers come with enough ink in the box to print for up to two years10, so you can print thousands of pages11 before replacing ink. To learn more, visit www.epson.com/ecotank.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 80,000 employees in 86 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

EPSON, PrecisionCore, Workforces and EcoTank are registered trademarks, EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark, and EpsonConnect is a trademark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2017 Epson America, Inc.

*This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

† Black and color print speeds are measured in accordance with ISO/IEC 24734. Actual print times will vary based on factors including system configuration, software, and page complexity. For more information, visit www.epson.com/printspeed

1 Based on average monthly document print volumes of about 450 pages.

2 Included ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Ink pack yields vary considerably for reasons including printed images, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors have to be installed for printing. For print quality, part of the ink from the included ink packs is used for printer startup and a variable amount of ink remains in the ink pack after the "replace ink pack" signal. For details, see www.epson.com/inkinfo

3 Based on letter-sized scans at 200 dpi in Black-and-white or Color Mode, using the USB interface.

4 Compared to the Epson WorkForce Pro WF-R4640 when in storage mode, with all paper feeds closed.

5 Savings comparison based on the purchase cost of replacement ink packs and the cost of enough color toner cartridges to achieve the total page yields of the ink packs using the manufacturers' online prices and yields for the highest-capacity toner cartridges for the best-selling similarly featured color laser printers with speeds of 30 ppm or less per NPD, August 2017. Actual savings will vary based on print tasks, print volumes and usage conditions.

6 Most features require an Internet connection to the printer, as well as an Internet- and/or email-enabled device. For a list of Epson Connect™ enabled printers and compatible devices and apps, visit www.epson.com/connect

7 Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™; level of performance subject to the range of the router being used. Wi-Fi Direct may require printer software.

8 NFC requires use of a device that includes NFC, and may require additional software.

9 12 months of standard limited warranty or 150,000 plain paper sheets (whichever happens first). For an additional 12 months (total of 24 months or 150,000 plain paper sheets, whichever happens first), register your product. See Limited Warranty for details.

10 Based on average monthly print volumes of about 300 pages.

11 ET-2500/2550/2600/2650/2700/2750/3600/3700/3750/4500/4550/4750/16500 included ink bottle yields based on the ISO/IEC 24712 pattern with Epson's methodology. ET-7700/7750 included ink bottle photo yields are significantly lower and are based on the ISO/IEC 29103 pattern with Epson's methodology. ET-8700 included ink pack yields are estimated based on ISO/IEC 24711 test in Default Mode printing continuously. Actual ink yields will vary considerably for reasons including images printed, print settings, temperature and humidity. Yields may be lower when printing infrequently or predominantly with one ink color. All ink colors are used for printing and printer maintenance, and all colors must be available for printing. For more information, visit www.epson.com/inkinfo

