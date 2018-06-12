Epson Moverio Flight Simulator App Wins AUVSI XCELLENCE Award

Optimized for drone pilot training, the app allows users to fly a 3D digital drone in the real world using flight controllers from the latest DJI drones, including the Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 and Inspire 2. Mirroring the natural, real-world movements of a DJI Mavic Pro, the app allows new pilots to learn to fly and experienced pilots to sharpen their skills. A video demonstration of the app is available here.

"The unmanned systems industry is innovating at an incredible rate and creating tremendous benefits for our economy, lifestyle, and society," said Brian Wynne, president and CEO of AUVSI. "The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards recognize the companies and individuals who are propelling the industry into the future."

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators in the unmanned systems industry, including individuals and organizations, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing technology, leading and promoting safe operations, and developing programs that use unmanned systems to improve the human condition.

XPONENTIAL offers a broad-based and balanced educational program brimming with cutting-edge content and inspirational insights, ranging from policy implications and technical challenges to use cases and best practices across vertical markets and everything in between.

"With the Epson Moverio BT-300 Drone Edition smart glasses and Flight Sim app, Epson is looking to revolutionize the industry with the ability to create a safer and more productive flight, enhancing the flight experience for drone pilots," said Eric Mizufuka, Manager, Augmented Reality Solutions, Epson America. "This is an exciting achievement that showcases our dedication to innovating new AR solutions and accelerates the industry forward."

About AUVSI

The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)—the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of unmanned systems and robotics—represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, watches and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 76,000 employees in 87 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

