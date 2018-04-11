Epson Robots Honored by Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards Program

"Vision Systems Design's recognition of our T3 All-in-One SCARA Robot underscores our commitment to meeting our customers' needs for a powerful, low cost automation solution designed for easy integration," said Gregg Brunnick, director of product management for Epson Robots. "With its built in controller and vision guidance option, it offers a robot plus integrated vision solution for under $12,000."

Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design (http://www.vision-systems.com) said, "This prestigious program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Our 2018 Honorees are an outstanding example of companies who are making an impact in the industry."

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

The 2018 Visions Systems Design Innovators Awards Honorees are featured in the June Issue of Vision Systems Design magazine as well as on http://www.vision-systems.com.

Epson's Synthis T3 All-in-One SCARA Robot comes with built-in controller, a new technology feature that helps reduce space requirements and simplify setup. The first product in the T-Series, it offers a cost-effective and simple-to-integrate and install automation solution for simple applications such as pick and place, assembly, parts handling and dispensing applications in industries ranging from automotive and medical development, to lab automation, consumer electronics, electronic components and industrial. It offers an integrated vision guidance option, Vison Guide, which is designed specifically for robot guidance making it easy to automate simple applications when vision is required.

With a unique object based point and click interface, Vision Guide allows developers to quickly develop applications and reduce overall development time and cost. It includes powerful vision tools designed to help solve the toughest of vision related applications and is completely and seamlessly integrated into the Epson RC+ which means one environment for both robot and vision development.

About Vision Systems Design

Published since 1996, Vision Systems Design is a global resource for engineers, engineering managers and systems integrators that provides comprehensive global coverage of vision systems technologies, applications, and markets. Vision Systems Design's magazine, website (www.vision-systems.com), email newsletters and webcasts report on and analyze the latest technology and business developments and trends in the worldwide machine vision and image processing industry.

About The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program

The Vision Systems Design 2018 Innovators Awards program reviewed and recognized the most innovative products and services in the vision and image processing industry. Honorees were announced at The Vision Show 2018 held in Boston. MA, SA. Criteria used in the Innovators Awards ranking included: originality, innovation; impact on designers, systems integrators and end-users; fulfilling a need in the market that hasn't been addressed, leveraging a novel technology, and increasing productivity.

About Epson Robots

Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with an installed base of well over 65,000 robots worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35+-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries. For more information, visit www.epsonrobots.com

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. With a lineup that ranges from inkjet printers and digital printing systems to 3LCD projectors, smart glasses, sensing systems and industrial robots, the company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the Epson Group comprises more than 73,000 employees in 91 companies around the world, and is proud of its contributions to the communities in which it operates and its ongoing efforts to reduce environmental impacts.

Epson America, Inc., based in Long Beach, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/EpsonAmerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

Note: EPSON is a registered trademark and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. All other product brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

