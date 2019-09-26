After his arrest on sex trafficking charges in July, it seemed Epstein's darkest secrets would finally see the light. But hopes for true justice were shattered on August 10 this year, when he was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, New York.

The verdict: suicide. The timing: convenient, to say the least.

Now, Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales delivers bombshell revelations with groundbreaking new reporting, never-before-seen court files, and interviews with new witnesses and confidants, uncovering how the man President Trump once described as a "terrific guy" abused hundreds of underage girls at his mansions in Palm Beach and Manhattan… all while entertaining the world's most powerful men—including President Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Donald Trump himself.

Dylan Howard, one of the most feared journalists in Hollywood, is an investigative reporter who has cracked open scandals that have brought down the careers of Mel Gibson, Charlie Sheen, Hulk Hogan, and Paula Dean and others.

Melissa Cronin is an investigative journalist whose ingenious reporting and dynamic writing have been behind some of the world's biggest and most scandalous stories.

James Robertson broke the story of Jeffrey Epstein's first prison suicide attempt—and has continued to set the news agenda with his jaw-dropping world exclusives.

Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales

By Dylan Howard, Melissa Cronin, James Robertson

Skyhorse Publishing

Hardcover, also available as eBook

On Sale: November 19, 2019

ISBN 9781510757929 |$24.99

