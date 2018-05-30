Equaliser: Bringing the Blockchain Home

LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year's wave of cryptocurrency sales has gained notoriety from multiple sectors, creating a massive influx of sales for ICOs and promising startups. Sadly enough, around 80 percent of these projects failed to make good on their promises, leaving investors of these failed projects with no way to recoup their funds. But how does one find a project that is worthwhile in this exciting new space? Some projects lay claim to being backed by assets to entice investors with a sense of security, but if the project fails will the users get a part of those assets? Sadly, the answer is no they will not. From this modern day gold rush a small team who call themselves Equaliser has emerged with its sights set on forever changing the housing market on a global scale.

Equaliser

The team has shared a vision of wanting to provide affordable housing on a global scale starting in Puerto Rico as they start their crusade. By utilizing alternative construction methods such as creating monolithic domes, the team seeks to create homes that are structurally superior to their traditional stick-built counterparts while keeping costs low so that low- and middle-income families can afford them. The idea is one of a grand scale to disrupt the mortgage industry, providing homes that people can buy at a rate (in some cases) at half of the current market valuation. Will this hurt the housing industry? Quite the contrary, it will give everyone access to what should be a basic human right: shelter.

The team will create luxury homes for those able to afford them, while taking a portion of the proceeds and creating a pool of sorts for those who have no means of income, allowing them to build those homes at very low to zero cost to the economically disadvantaged. This gives people a chance at a fresh start in life as they can go to work, even accepting the smallest wage as a payment, which will provide the other necessities of life. This allows them even to save money for the future on limited means. Equaliser's tag line is Bringing the Blockchain Home and they are doing it in the most literal sense. This is something the crypto community has not seen yet.

When asked why they chose to tackle this Goliath of a problem with blockchain technology, the team responded with, "If we are able to help then why shouldn't we? Puerto Rico has become a new tax haven for U.S. investors with Acts 20 & 22 that give those eligible amazing tax breaks without having to worry about citizenship issues. Everyone needs a place to live, and in crypto, nothing is certain. Investors like liquidity and real estate offers that option, plus it gives users pride of ownership as they can physically see the fruits of their labors from trading in this amazing space. We will build and sell homes to those who can afford it and build and help those who can't to achieve something people work their entire lives to do."

The team is launching a decentralized ICO on Komodo Platform May 31, 2018. You can find out more by visiting the links below. There is a current bonus structure of 500 percent for KMD users as the team believes highly in the Komodo Platform and its abilities to help the Equaliser project scale with ambitious aggressiveness. There is no doubt that this team will reach its goals and watching their progress along the way will be more than exciting to watch as cryptocurrencies break another barrier down crossing over into the real world.

For press and all other related inquiries please contact business@equaliser.org

These smaller domes can be built quickly and efficiently, allowing teams to have a bigger impact in a short amount of time. Photo Credit:Monolithic Domes

These domes are labeled as typhoon proof, giving owners a deeper sense of security. Photo Credit: Monolithic Domes

Photo Credit: Domeofahome.com

