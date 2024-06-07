EQUALPRIDE ADVOCATE CHANNEL LAUNCHES ON HULU WITH ACCLAIMED OUT100 AND CANDIS CAYNE SERIES

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advocate Channel , a leading platform for diverse and equality-centered content, is excited to announce its launch on Hulu. This new partnership expands the Advocate Channel's reach, bringing its inclusive and impactful programming to one of the largest streaming audiences in the U.S.

The launch date is June 8th, 2024, coinciding with Pride Month. The Advocate Channel on Hulu will debut with two of its acclaimed series, including Candis Cayne's Secret Garden and Out100 Specials from 2021, 2022, and 2023.

"We are thrilled to have the Advocate Channel on Hulu," said Mark Berryhill, CEO of equalpride, the channel's parent company. "We are beaming with pride, and remain committed to delivering high-quality content that informs, entertains, and inspires."

The first transgender actress to play a recurring transgender role in a primetime series (Dirty Sexy Money), Candis Cayne isn't just a trailblazing actress — she's also a style icon, a classically trained dancer, and now… a master gardener! Candis Cayne welcomes you into her Secret Garden where, together, we'll experience beauty, healing, camp, and kindness from her personal backyard paradise.

Journey through LGBTQ+ tastemakers and game changers with the Out100, the most iconic and long-standing celebration of LGBTQ+ icons and allies, spotlighting the LGBTQ+ people shaping the world.

The Advocate Channel will produce more original content, including mini-documentaries and must-see interviews with influencers, celebrities, and leaders who advocate for inclusion, equality, and positive change. Candis Cayne's Secret Garden is produced by SpoPro (Spotlight Productions) . SpoPro and equalpride announced a distribution and production partnership last year, with a vision of strategically highlighting a diverse and expansive group of voices, origin points, perspectives, and creative approaches.

For more information about the Advocate Channel, please visit advocatechannel.com.

Mark Berryhill is available for press interviews about continued equality and diversity in programming, especially during Pride month.

ABOUT THE ADVOCATE CHANNEL | EQUALPRIDE

The Advocate Channel is a leading digital source for diverse and equality-centered content. Its streaming video programs capture conversations on topics ranging from health and culture to the economy and environment. The Advocate Channel reveals trending topics and stories that impact its diverse and multicultural audiences.

Equalpride, the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned and operated media company in the U.S., is a beacon of inclusivity. Our mission is to provide content of inspiration, hope, community, equality, and love through our platforms which reach a vast majority of the American LGBTQ+ audience every month. We are proudly a diverse community of storytellers, innovators, and influencers who believe in giving a voice to all people. Our portfolio includes the world's most prestigious LGBTQ+ brands: Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, Plus, PRIDE.COM, and the Advocate Channel.

ABOUT SPOPRO

SpoPro (Spotlight Productions) is a values-driven production vehicle that cultivates, curates, and creates film, television, literary, and musical masterpieces, with a specific focus on amplifying the voices and creations that have previously been muted.

SOURCE equalpride