Equation1 Announces Issuance of Patent for Production Dispatching Solution

CAMARILLO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equation1, a provider of software solutions for complex production environments, today announced the issuance of the USTPO Patent Number 10417595 for "Time-based Demand-pull Production." The Vortex™ production dispatching solution pulls work through a production process based on flow-time, achieving results similar to legacy Kanban systems, but is agnostic to workflow complexity.

Vortex™ Time-based, Demand-Pull, Real-Time Production Dispatching

Vortex™ can reduce cycle-times, costs and inventories by applying this breakthrough technology. By pulling work through the production process, instead of pushing it as is the current state-of-art, Vortex™ is able to automatically balance the most challenging of workflows. Discrete manufacturers with complex or high-mix workflows and semiconductor fabrication facilities will reap the benefits of lower costs, higher quality, reduced time-to-market, improved demand responsivity, improved cash flow from execution automation, and cycle-time reduction. Vortex™ interfaces with major subsystems (ERP, MES, MOM) in the enterprise and passes information back and forth through an industry standard Open API.

"We are pleased to announce this extension of our intellectual property platform, which adds confirmation to Equation1's leadership in developing technology that improves the profitability of production and manufacturing companies." said Dale DeHart, President and CEO of Equation1. "This is a game-changer for our industry," he said.

Equation1 has also formed a partnership with the Industrial Technology & Packaging school at Cal Poly, SLO, the professorial staff of which has reviewed the technology and are looking forward to conducting research on its efficacy. "We think this new dispatching algorithm has significant promise," said Eric Olsen, Ph.D., Area Chair, IT&P and Director for Central Coast Lean.

About Equation1

Equation1 was founded in Camarillo, California, in 2019 as a result of technology and software that has been under development by its team for over 3 years. The software architecture upon which our solutions are based has been in production for several years. Our business processes are based upon ISO 9000 standards of continuous improvement. With the management team's experience in quality-oriented manufacturing companies like Hewlett-Packard, Motorola, and Northrop Grumman, Equation1 believes the highest levels of quality and ruthless pursuit of corrective action is the best formula for success.

For more information visit https://www.equation1.com.

