Equifax to present at conferences in New York and Chicago

ATLANTA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced that CEO Mark Begor and Trevor Burns, Investor Relations will present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York on Tuesday, June 4. The two will also present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, June 5.

Click here to access an archive of the Equifax Investor Relations presentation.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region. It is a member of Standard & Poor's (S&P) 500® Index, and its common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol EFX. Equifax employs approximately 11,000 employees worldwide. For more information, visit Equifax.com and follow the company's news on Twitter and LinkedIn.

