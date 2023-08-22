Equus Unveils Major Enhancements and Software Rebrand: Introducing Equus Mobile Workforce Platform

The software overhaul also fast tracks the time-to-value period for Fortune 100, 500 and 1000 clients using Equus' 80+ vendor global mobility ecosystem

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equus Software (Equus), an award-winning workforce management technology provider since 1999, today announced the relaunch of Equus Mobile Workforce Platform, its flagship global mobility management technology previously known as AssignmentPro, with enhanced ability to manage the full range of mobile employees on a global scale as well as a new accelerated implementation that fast tracks time-to-value to 30 days or less.

The Equus Platform overhaul adds remote work and business travel to existing end-to-end capabilities, including immigration, relocation, international new hires and assignments, to cover every type of employee mobility.

"The relaunch of the Equus platform adds new updates to address the evolving needs of the global economy and mobility professionals in 2023 and beyond," said Equus President Tyler Reynolds. "We launched in 1999, before remote work was a trend, and since then we've continuously evolved with the industry to create a unified experience for all mobile employees and talent management teams across the globe. We're proud to have answered the need for a platform that manages the entire scope of the mobile workforce."

The Equus Platform initiates any type of mobile employee case from a single system, provides simple case management and out-of-the-box dashboards on all mobility types, enables customized workflows that can be tailored to a specific policy, and conducts risk assessments with standard compliance integrations.

The update features an improved experience for Equus' 2,000+ global client base driven by the company's nearly 25 years of experience and data intelligence. Together, with a new rapid implementation approach that enable clients to go live in 30 days or less, these enhancements help save time, improve reporting and streamline the management of a company's entire mobile workforce.

For more information or to schedule a demo of Equus Mobile Workforce Platform, visit www.equusoft.com.

About Equus

Equus Software is the global leader in cloud-based international relocation and mobility solutions. More than 2,000 organizations around the world rely on Equus tools and technology to automate mundane, transactional work so that global mobility teams, talent management professionals and other key stakeholders can focus on adding value to the business. Founded in 1999, Equus has a 25-year proven track record for delivering cutting-edge talent mobility solutions, continuous innovation, and exceptional customer service. www.equusoft.com.

