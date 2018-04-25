ERA Real Estate Announces The Affiliation Of Knipe Realty

This affiliation positions the ERA brand to expand its presence in the Northwest. With over 225 agents, the company will continue to serve the Portland Metro Area, Salem, Vancouver and beyond. Knipe Realty ERA Powered has an innovative vision that blends the prowess of international branding with the localization of an independent brokerage, significantly strengthening their presence in the region.

A full-service company, Knipe Realty was founded with the purpose to help change people's lives through home ownership. Agents are selected carefully for their ability to serve clients with integrity, knowledge and care. Placing a strong emphasis on community, Knipe Realty's company culture has always revolved around creating a supportive family of brokers and staff. With top-notch service, plus a commitment to philanthropic efforts, the method is working. The company has aimed to provide their brokers an all-in-one technological, marketing and training solution. Following a decade of leadership under Jeff Knipe, Knipe Realty has grown reaching $600 million in sales in 2017 and continues to grow at a steady pace.

"ERA is hyper-focused on helping our network achieve aggressive growth by leveraging our unique culture and technology to drive agent productivity, recruitment, and retention. We also actively work with our network to accelerate growth through mergers and acquisitions," said Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "It's clear that Jeff Knipe's commitment to encourage collaboration and strong leadership aligns with ERA's goals. As these types of hybrid brokerage models continue to grow and evolve, ERA is committed to continuing to align with the best companies, pioneering the best models for them, their agents and the market."

"We want to thrive alongside our agents and their clients," said Jeff Knipe, owner of Knipe Realty ERA Powered. "That's why we're affiliating. As an ERA Powered® company, we retain our close relationships with the communities we operate in, while providing our agents with the opportunity for significant professional growth. A new relocation division, increasing our already strong online prowess, fueling Knipe Realty's new program initiatives and adding ERA programs to our arsenal are just some of the additions that will arm our agents with the ability to serve at an even higher level, while in turn increasing their production."

The ERA Powered® program continues to guide ERA's penetration and expansion in major markets. The push into the Northwest market will fuel growth for ERA Real Estate and its affiliated broker community.

"I am thrilled to be joining forces with ERA, a brand that supports its members with the best educational resources and new technology to promote success," Knipe added. "Our clients come to us for help on the biggest financial decision they'll ever have to make—we think ERA will help us continue to increase the quality of the product we offer."

