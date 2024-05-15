Erewhon and GT's Living Foods Launch Exclusive Kendall Jenner Smoothie Collaboration

The Supermodel's Signature Smoothie Features GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha and COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt as Hero Gut Healthy Ingredients

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GT's Living Foods (GT's), a pioneer and leader in living, fermented foods, is announcing its debut in Kendall Jenner's exclusive Peaches and Cream smoothie as part of its partnership with LA-based organic grocer and cafe, Erewhon Market (Erewhon).

Kendall’s Peaches and Cream smoothie features GT's SYNERGY Raw Kombucha and vegan COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt. Photo courtesy of Erewhon.

Launching today, the summer-inspired smoothie is a delightful blend of flavors designed to tantalize your taste buds and nourish your body. Crafted with the goodness of GT's SYNERGY® Peach Paradise Raw Kombucha and GT's non-dairy COCOYO Peach Nectarine Living Coconut Yogurt, the limited-edition beverage bursts with the hero ingredients' billions of diverse probiotics to support gut health and naturally occurring enzymes to help restore the body. Infused with real peaches and a medley of other nutritious elements including vanilla collagen, goji berries and aloe vera juice, this smoothie is the perfect luxurious, refreshing, and healthy treat to begin the summer season with.

The longstanding partnership between Erewhon and GT's began nearly thirty years ago when Erewhon was the first retailer to sell GT's kombucha, which marked the first-ever bottled kombucha to be sold in the U.S. and created the booming kombucha market and gut health conversation we know today. The LA-based and family-owned companies hold a shared commitment to building healthier communities through nutrition access, education, and inspiration via culturally relevant collaborations such as Kendall's Peaches and Cream smoothie creation.

"We owe so much of our journey as a company and living foods movement to Erewhon and its incredible community. Erewhon wasn't just the first store to believe in our kombucha; it also became a nurturing space where we could share our passion for living foods and gather invaluable feedback to help us make the world's most beloved kombucha," said GT Dave, founder and CEO of GT's Living Foods. "We're deeply grateful for the continuous partnership we've had with Erewhon, and we're humbled to continue inspiring people to embrace living foods through our collaborative Kendall's Peaches & Cream smoothie."

GT's SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha is handcrafted in small five-gallon batches with heirloom cultures and fully fermented for 30 days to produce 100% unfiltered, living, real kombucha with nine billion probiotics, the most of any in the category. Nationally available in 27+ flavors, its Peach Paradise flavor found in Kendall's Peaches & Cream Smoothie combines delicate peach and tropical red papaya for a light, summery taste. GT's COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt, is a vegan fermented yogurt crafted from coconuts and packed with over 100 billion probiotics. Nationally available in seven flavors, its Peach Nectarine offering included in Kendall's beverage brings an indulgently smooth, fruity element to the drink.

Kendall's Peaches & Cream smoothie can be found at all Erewhon locations now through June 14. A portion of the drink's proceeds will be donated to Good Shepherd Shelter, a local long-term treatment and education-based shelter for women and their children who are healing from domestic violence.

About GT's Living Foods:

Since 1995, GT's Living Foods has pioneered living, fermented foods in the Western World and was the first bottled kombucha brand to be sold in the United States. The independent, family owned and operated company believes in the healing power of food and for the past thirty years has created living foods that are authentically and expertly fueled by plants, raw fermentation, naturally occurring probiotics, and ancient wisdom.

Its nationally available diverse portfolio of living foods include SYNERGY® Raw Kombucha, ALIVE Ancient Mushroom Elixir, COCOYO Living Coconut Yogurt, AGUA De KEFIR Cultured Hydration and AURA Collagen Tea.

To learn more about GT's Living Foods visit www.gtslivingfoods.com and follow on social media @synergykombucha, @aliveelixirs, @tastecocoyo, @drinkadk and @drinkauratea.

About Erewhon:

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified Organic Retailer and Certified B Corp with 9 store locations throughout Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing organic foods, products to the communities they serve and is recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service. Included in this commitment is keeping abreast of market innovations, supporting local farmers and brands, and protecting the environment. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com.

About Good Shepherd Shelter:

Good Shepherd Shelter is a long-term treatment and education-based shelter for women and their children who are healing from domestic violence. The program was founded by the Sisters of the Good Shepherd in 1977 and came into the Catholic Charities of Los Angeles, Inc.'s (CCLA) "family" on October 1, 2019. We are the pioneers and experts in providing services for women and children experiencing domestic violence. The whole family is our focus and priority.

