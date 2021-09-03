Ericsson StreetMacro 6701 System Teardown Report 2021: System Level Block Diagrams, High Level Mechanical & PCB Analysis, and Component Diagrams
Sep 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Teardown Analysis of Ericsson's StreetMacro 6701 System: A 5G NR mmWave 28GHz Small Cell" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the Ericsson StreetMacro 6701 B261 system. This product is a 5G NR mmWave 28GHz small cell.
The report is a design "teardown" analysis of an Ericsson mmWave phased array antenna unit (mpAAU) 5G NR small cell system. The mpAAU supports 5G NR technology in the FR2 frequency band. The analysis covers the entire system. A simplified mechanical analysis of the unit along with detailed bill of materials analysis is presented in this report.
The Ericsson product name is Ericsson StreetMacro 6701 (SM 6701) B261. The Ericsson part number is vRK 101 01/1. This particular unit was manufactured in Estonia and is meant for use in the United States.
Features
- System Functional Description
- System Level Block Diagrams
- High Level Mechanical Analysis
- Heat Sink
- Heat Fins
- High Level PCB Analysis
- Component Diagrams
- Semiconductor/component locations on PCB
- High Level Bill of Materials
- Semiconductor ICs (ASICs, FPGAs, memory, logic, power, etc.)
- Passive/other components (Transformers, Power inductors, Power capacitors, Power/Datacom/Optical connectors)
- Complete Part Number/Marking
- Component Manufacturer Identification
- Function Component Description
- Package Type
- Excludes analysis of passive chip resistors, capacitors, and inductors
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Active/Passive Component Summary
- Important Note
Chapter 1: Ericsson mpAAU
- Overview of mmWave Phased Array Antenna Unit
- Product Specifications
Chapter 2: Mechanical Analysis
- Front Cover Chassis
- Rear Cover Chassis
- Power Supply/Fan Tray Cover
- Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Secondary Thermal Heatsink
- Modem/Switch Transport RF Shield
Chapter 3: L1 Modem Subsystem
Chapter 4: L2/L3 Switch/Transport Subsystem
- Frequency Synthesizer Modules
Chapter 5: Radio Transceiver Subsystem
- Top PCB Component Analysis
- Bottom PCB Component Analysis
Chapter 6: mmWave Phased Array Antenna Module (PAAM) Subsystem
- PAAM Heatsink Assembly
Chapter 7: Power Supply Subsystem
Chapter 8: Fan Tray Subsystem
Appendix A: Component Analysis
Appendix B: Component Type by System Unit
Appendix C: Active Components by Supplier
Appendix D: Passive Components by Supplier
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8oubrx
