Erie Data Systems announces partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Established in 1984, NCMEC is a nonprofit that is committed to helping find missing children, and stopping the victimization and exploitation of children. It operates the CyberTipline, a reporting system for suspected child sexual exploitation, which receives millions of reports each year, most of them involving suspected child pornography. NCMEC analysts work to identify information that could be helpful in a possible investigation, and reports are made available to law enforcement.

Erie Data Systems' collaboration with NCMEC comes less than a year following the company's establishment of a brand new business to business service known as Exif-Search, a search engine that continuously crawls the internet for image metadata. Their overarching goal is to make this data available to the businesses and nonprofit organizations who benefit most from strategic intelligence.

"We are very excited to be providing additional tools and services to such an impactful and deserving organization," says Craig J. Stadler, CTO and founder of Erie Data Systems. "Using Exif-Search, NCMEC analysts are able to search for publicly accessible images online based on criteria including serial numbers, dates, geolocation and more."

Through Exif-Search, NCMEC analysts are able to use data in image files to locate other images online that might provide additional context in cases involving missing children, child sexual exploitation or noncompliant sex offenders.

"The ability to use every available piece of data is crucial when children's lives and safety are at stake," said Staca Shehan, Executive Director of NCMEC's Case Analysis Division. "We're grateful to Erie Data Systems for helping put critical information right at our fingertips."

Exif-Search is one of the latest products to arrive out of Erie's recent technology initiative, an industry push that's seen the development of a number of new applications and platforms. Less than a year into the product's launch, Exif-Search has already archived data from over one billion photos around the globe.

