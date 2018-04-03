Erik Agazim Law Enforcement Officers Charities to Sponsor Local Golf Event in Memory of Fallen Officer

MIAMI, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Through newly-founded EALEO Charities, Eric Agazim and National Police Ammunition will sponsor the 12th Annual Charles B. Stafford Memorial Golf Tournament taking place at Miami Springs Golf & Country Club.

Officer Charles B. Stafford, the first and only Miami Springs police officer to be killed in the line of duty, was shot dead on Tuesday, June 11, 1991, after stopping a stolen vehicle.

The annual golf tournament remembers Stafford for making the ultimate sacrifice, with all proceeds to benefit COPS — Concerns of Police Survivors — and the Miami Springs Fraternal Order of Police.

COPS is a nationwide organization which assists families whose loved ones have been taken in the line of duty. Meanwhile, the Miami Springs Fraternal Order of Police, comprised of local law enforcement officers, exists to benefit local concerns in and around the law enforcement community.

Speaking of the tournament, National Police Ammunition founder Erik Agazim, a platinum sponsor for the event, remarks, "I'm proud to be a part of this honorable event which gives our organization the opportunity to assist families of law enforcement officers who are in need."

Agazim adds, "Along with our platinum sponsorship contribution, we will be donating a further $700 in gift certificates, for our shooting range, to the winning team. I hope this will motivate more people and more teams to participate in the tournament."

He continues, "Law enforcement has blessed National Police Ammunition over the last nine years, so I'm excited and grateful to have the opportunity to give something back."

National Police Ammunition already sponsors the Florida Police Athletic-Activities League, the Michael Callin Memorial Scholarship Fund, and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Erik Agazim and National Police Ammunition are also members of the Miami Dade County Association of Chiefs of Police, the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Highway Patrol Command Officers Association, and the Florida Sheriffs Association.

The 12th Annual Charles B. Stafford Memorial Golf Tournament is set to take place at Miami Springs Golf & Country Club on Friday, April 20, 2018.

