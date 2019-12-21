ESDIAC Global App and The Funky Brunch Deliver Connectivity & Entertaining Celebrations Giving The Ultimate Gift For The Holidays

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are full of celebrations with friends & family. ESDIAC Global App, along with The Funky Brunch Lagos, are making it happen in Lagos, Nigeria Monday, December 23rd, but taking it worldwide.

The Funky Brunch Lagos has become the definitive experience for fashion, food and music in Nigeria for the imaginative millennial. Unrivaled fashionable guests, celebrities and the ambiance, combine for the most electrifying party in Africa. Add the innovative ESDIAC Global App to the mix and you have a celebration second to none.

The telecommunications company, ESDIAC Global App, will make it possible for you to party at the Christmas edition of The Funky Brunch Lagos with family and friends, no matter where you are!

"The partnership between The Funky Brunch and ESDIAC Global App, enhances alternative connectivity, not only in Nigeria, but worldwide," states Efemena Adrain Adabamu, (aka-efe) owner of BespokePR & The Funky Brunch. "They believe in having a positive impact on communities they serve. We look forward to this partnership and the opportunity to have our community connect with their friends and family beyond Lagos."

ESDIAC Mobile App is an easy way to keep in touch with friends and family. Messaging and calling your friends has never been easier during the holidays, that's the greatest gift one can share. To make this night even more extraordinary, one lucky FUNKY BRUNCH Attendee + Guest, can enter a chance to win an all-expense paid trip to Coachella in April. Just download the app to celebrate ultimate lifestyle no matter where you are.

"Africa is where the future is & today is the future!" remarked Dion Ugbebor Global Brand Strategist of ESDIAC. "Nigeria is the heart of exciting change in Africa & Lagos is the pulse bringing rhythm and renewed vibrance to Africa."

Highlights of the Christmas edition of The Funky Brunch Lagos will include a cameo performance by D'Banj, guest appearances by the legendary Burna Boy, Davido, along with an exclusive list of others. The Christmas edition promises to be the best premium party in the whole of Africa yet!



#TFBLagos #ESDIAC #ESDIACglobalApp #stayconnected

