Ethan James announces the release of 'Resurrection Living'

New book guides readers through overcoming detrimental thought patterns that hinder their fulfillment of God's purpose, and embracing the transformative force of resurrection living

TURLOCK, Calif., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ethan James debuts in the publishing world with his book, "The Power of Resurrection Living: Be Attuned to God's Loving Presence and Transforming Power" (published by LifeRich Publishing). This insightful work delves into spirituality, guiding readers through overcoming detrimental thought patterns that hinder their fulfillment of God's purpose, and embracing the transformative force of resurrection living.

The narrative follows James, a man grappling with profound brokenness, as he discovers the deepest value of God's presence. It chronicles his journey toward experiencing the abundant life in Christ, the formation of a small community with global impact, and pivotal encounters with God amid profound loss. Through James' story, readers learn how to shift their perspectives, renew their faith, and enrich their relationships with God and others through gratitude and praise.

Drawing from scripture, personal reflections, and practical exercises, the book empowers readers to cultivate a deeper connection with God in their daily lives. James elucidates, "Resurrection living entails a continual process where the Holy Spirit redeems our wounds, failures, and sorrows, transforming them into vessels of God's intended purpose: to reflect Christ's likeness." He shares his own journey of experiencing God's transformative work after significant losses, inviting readers to embark on a similar path of spiritual renewal.

When asked about his aspirations for readers, James expresses, "My hope is that they will embrace the vitality of resurrection living by consistently attuning to God's loving presence and confronting destructive thought patterns that hinder their true selves." Through his book, James seeks to inspire readers to embrace the liberating power of resurrection living, rooted in an unwavering connection to God's boundless love. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.liferichpublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/820553-the-power-of-resurrection-living

By Ethan James

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Ethan James holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Corpus Christi, Texas, a Master of Divinity from Golden Gate Seminary in Mill Valley, California, and a Doctor of Ministry from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, California. With a wealth of academic achievements, James has demonstrated a commitment to excellence in his education. Throughout his career, James has served as the director of Sonburst Counseling Services, where he has provided extensive counseling support to clients grappling with various forms of trauma. His expertise extends to aiding individuals affected by post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from experiences such as sexual abuse, warfare, accidents, or complex grief. Through his compassionate guidance and professional insight, James has been instrumental in assisting clients on their journey toward healing and recovery.

