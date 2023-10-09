ETM Distribution announces at least a 30-city December 1 rollout of STEPHANIE GARVIN's feature holiday film, Holiday Twist

Starring Neal McDonough, Sean Astin, Kelly Stables, James Maslow, Emily Tosta, Jake Miller, Montana Tucker, Kelli MiLi & introducing Blake Leeper

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ETM Distribution has set its forthcoming film, Holiday Twist, for a 30+ city December 1st theatrical release in theaters from New York to Los Angeles and points between including Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Kansas City, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Phoenix, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, San Diego and many more. A comprehensive national marketing campaign parallels its theatrical run with strategic ad buys, a major city billboard infusion, cable network ads across the country and numerous contests and fan immersion social media initiatives to optimize awareness, and buzz as the must-see family movie this holiday season.

The highly anticipated movie, written, directed & produced by Stephanie Garvin, also features an all star music soundtrack which will be released simultaneously.

Garvin also makes her directing debut on this story centered on a high-powered female executive, a Grinchy workaholic CEO (Stables), whose whole world comes crashing down because of unforeseen circumstances despite her self-perceived importance. With help from a Salvation Army Santa (Leeper) and a little holiday magic, the protagonist finally realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is the answer to becoming the twinkling light that both her community and her family need. It's sure to inspire audiences to be resilient, forgiving and transformative.

Written and produced by Stephanie Garvin, Holiday Twist is a tender, thought provoking story of overcoming adversity through intertwining lives that ultimately results in a magical journey to save Christmas and each other. This soon-to-be holiday classic will inspire audiences far and wide to be resilient, forgiving, and transformative.

Stephen Dorff (2018 Songwriters Hall of Fame) serves as composer for the ambitious motion picture, while David Helfant (a renowned music supervisor with over 300 productions to his credit) provides music supervision.

Michael Jay (an award winning song writer and producer with a Billboard #1 song to his credit) wrote the title song and Alan De Moss (an Emmy award winning scoring mixer) co-wrote "I Got You," a featured song. Holiday Twist also introduces breakout, fast rising star Jake Miller who provides a heartfelt performance of I Got You which will be rolled out nationwide on radio stations in early November. Platinum and Gold record music producer, Val Garay, created the title song, "Holiday Twist," which will be the focus of various awareness campaigns. The Holiday Twist soundtrack will be released simultaneously this holiday season.

"Holiday Twist" exclusive trailer – coming to a theater near you December 1 st https://youtu.be/N4k2V4B9TXo

For more information on the movie and its platform, visit http://holidaytwist.com/ and check out the film across IMDb and social media Facebook, Instagram, Twitter.

ABOUT STEPHANIE GARVIN & ETM Pictures

Stephanie Garvin is a Director, Producer, Writer and Actor currently residing in Los Angeles, California. Following a career in the financial industry and as an entrepreneur, Ms. Garvin has successfully pursued her childhood dream of writing and making movies. Prior to her work with Holiday Twist, Ms. Garvin was a co-Executive Producer of the award-winning feature film The Trial of the Chicago 7, which secured a much publicized deal with Netflix and was directed by Aaron Sorkin. Ms. Garvin was also a co-producer on the Feature Film Documentary Mr. Nelson on the North Side which explored the early developmental years of Prince's life until his passing at the height of his career.

