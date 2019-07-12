Eton Advisors Broadens Executive Leadership and Names Max Bonjean as Managing Partner

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eton Advisors Group, an independent wealth advisory firm serving ultra-affluent families, has recently named Max E. Bonjean as the firm's new managing partner. He joins the senior leadership team with co-founders Robert Mallernee, Jack Parham, and Teresa Eriksson.

In his new role, Bonjean will develop and execute Eton's strategic vision, drive the future phases of Eton's robust growth, and lead business initiatives and programs that support Eton's advisory teams in helping clients achieve their goals.

"Today's announcement represents another major advancement in our ability to effectively serve client families over the long-term as their needs become more complex," Eriksson said. The appointment follows the addition of four equity partners in September 2017.

Bonjean brings significant experience to the role, joining from Focus Financial Partners where he co-led the East Coast regional efforts for business development, investment, and acquisition activities. "While at Focus, Max provided vital counsel and expertise to Eton during a pivotal stage in our development. As a result, we developed tremendous mutual respect and trust," Eriksson said. "Luring him to North Carolina was a major achievement for our clients and team, and we're excited about the firm's future with Max at the helm."

Prior to Focus, Bonjean worked at McKinsey & Company and at Goldman Sachs as a quantitative trader. A native of Luxembourg, he earned his BA and MA in engineering and finance from Oxford University, England, and his PhD in neuroscience from the University of California, San Diego. He is a member of the CFA Institute.

Alongside the co-founders, Bonjean will focus on the "what's next" for the firm. "I am extremely proud to lead this outstanding organization with top quality advisors. We are consistently looking for ways to deliver remarkable results through innovative wealth solutions for our clients that trust us to be their advocate," said Bonjean. "The ultra-high net worth wealth management industry is at an inflection point with a lot of transformative forces. I believe that Eton is uniquely positioned to lead this industry forward, continuously raising the bar and standard of care that we bring to our clients each and every day as trusted advisors and true fiduciaries."

Bonjean will also serve as Chief Compliance Officer and joins Eton's Board of Directors.

About Eton Advisors:

Eton Advisors Group, LLC is a multi-family office serving affluent families across North America. Founded in 2009, Eton oversees approximately $2 billion in assets under management and utilizes a goals-based framework to provide a full suite of integrated advice designed to fulfill the family's needs, priorities, and aspirations in a multi-generational context. Eton is a global thought leader in applying this approach using its proprietary technology solution designed exclusively for family offices. In 2017, Eton joined Focus Financial Partners, LLC, a leading partnership of independent wealth management firms located throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, visit http://www.etonadvisors.com.

