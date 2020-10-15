Europe $187.6 Million Influenza Treatment Markets 2020: Growing Awareness and Need for New Drugs and Treatment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Influenza Treatment Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe influenza treatment market accounted for $187.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 3.6% annually over 2020-2030 owing to the rising incidences of influenza, growing awareness and need for new drugs and treatment amid COVID-19 pandemic.



Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year.



The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe influenza treatment market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Influenza Type, Administration Route, Distribution Channel, and Country.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe influenza treatment market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AstraZeneca Plc

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biondvax

Daiichi Sankyo Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Genentech USA , Inc.)

, Inc.) GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Mylan N.V

Natco Pharma Limited

Novartis AG

Sanofi

Seqirus

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Type

3.1 Market Overview by Product Type

3.2 Oseltamivir Phosphate

3.3 Baloxavir Marboxil

3.4 Peramivir

3.5 Zanamivir

3.6 Other Drugs



4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Influenza Type

4.1 Market Overview by Influenza Type

4.2 Influenza A

4.3 Influenza B

4.4 Influenza C



5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Administration Route

5.1 Market Overview by Administration Route

5.2 Oral Administration

5.3 Other Administration Routes



6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market Overview by Distribution Channel

6.2 Retail Pharmacy

6.3 Hospital Pharmacy

6.4 Clinics

6.5 Online Stores



7 European Market 2019-2030 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

8.3 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)



