Europe Alternative Protein Market Report 2023: A $1906.4 Million market in 2021 - Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2021 & 2023-2028 with 2022 as the Base Year

DUBLIN, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Alternative Protein Market (2023 Edition) - Analysis By Product Type, Application, Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Size, Insights, Competition, Covid-19 Impact and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Alternative Protein market was valued at USD 1906.4 Million in 2021 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2028.

The report presents the analysis of Alternative Protein market for the historical period of 2018-2021, the base year 2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028

The market will account for two-thirds of worldwide consumption by 2035, driven by a big and expanding population that is consuming more proteins as it becomes wealthier.

The primary factors influencing the consumption of alternative protein products in Europe are the environmental and health benefits. Customers are actively looking for sustainability and health-related qualities, boosting their intake of plant-based proteins.

The alternative protein market is most developed in Europe, where a number of these products have been available on grocery store shelves for some time. The highest GDP per person in the world will continue to be in Europe. Due to the climate and communities that value their health, alternative protein adoption is expected to rise quickly.

Governments are funding research and innovation projects all around Europe to accelerate the diversification of proteins. Increasing protein self-sufficiency, dismantling unsustainable supply chains, and diversifying protein sources and end products are all part of Europe's efforts to change its food systems.

The willingness of consumers to adopt these alternatives into their preferred diets is a key factor in the expansion of the alternative-protein business. Moreover, a growing percentage of the total protein will be made up of alternative proteins. The need for alternative proteins is being driven by a number of strong megatrends, including environmental protection, factory farming ethics, and health concerns.

Investors have a wide range of options in the alternative protein market since these proteins are entering a segment of the food industry that is particularly resistant to recession and cyclicality, making them a solid hedge against any hidden competitors that might have an impact on the entire economy.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Kerry Group

Sudzucker AG

Glanbia PLC

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Arla Foods amba

Nomad Foods

Royal DSM N.V.

Ingredion Incorporated

Cargill Incorporated

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Background

1.1 Scope and Product Outlook

1.2 Executive Summary

1.3 Research Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Alternative Protein Market: Historic and Forecast

3.1 Global Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment (By Value, By Volume)



4. Europe Alternative Protein Market: Historic and Forecast (2018-2028)

4.1 Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Alternative Protein Market

4.2 Europe Alternative Protein Market: Ecosystem Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Wellness Economy: By Investment Landscape

4.2.2 Europe Wellness Economy: By Competitive Foothold

4.3 Europe Alternative Protein Market: Dashboard

4.4 Europe Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment

4.5 Europe Alternative Protein Market: Volume Sales

4.6 Average Selling Price Analysis of Alternative Protein Market

4.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Alternative Protein Market

4.8 Europe Alternative Protein Market Segmentation: By Product Type

4.8.1 Europe Alternative Protein Market, By Product Type Overview

4.8.2 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Plant Protein, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.8.3 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Insect Protein, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.8.4 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Microbial Protein, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9 Europe Alternative Protein Market Segmentation: By Application

4.9.1 Europe Alternative Protein Market, By Application Overview

4.9.2 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Food & Beverages, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9.3 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Animal Feed and Pet Food, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.9.4 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Nutraceuticals, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10 Europe Alternative Protein Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel

4.10.1 Europe Alternative Protein Market, By Sales Channel Overview

4.10.2 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By E-Commerce Channels, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10.3 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Convenience Stores, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)

4.10.4 Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, By Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, By Value, 2018H-2028F (USD Million & CAGR)



5. Europe Alternative Protein Market, Country Analysis (2018-2028)

5.1 Country Snapshot

5.2 Europe Alternative Protein Market, By Country Overview

5. Europe Alternative Protein Market, Country Analysis

5.1 Country Snapshot

5.2 Europe Alternative Protein Market, By Country Overview

5.2.1 United Kingdom Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment

5.2.2 Germany Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment

5.2.3 France Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment

5.2.4 Italy Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment

5.2.5 Rest of Europe Alternative Protein Market: Market Value Assessment



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Impact assessment of Market Dynamics on Europe Alternative Protein Market

6.2 Drivers

6.3 Restraints

6.4 Trends



7. Industry Ecosystem Analysis

7.1 Macro-Economic Factor Assessment

7.2 Value Chain Analysis

7.3 Porter Analysis



8. Competitive Positioning

8.1 Companies' Product Positioning

8.2 Market Position Matrix

8.3 Market Share Analysis of Alternative Protein Market

8.4 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x91l3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets