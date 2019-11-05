Europe Anti-Drone Market Report 2019: 2015-2018 Historical Data, 2019 Revenue Estimates & Forecasts 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe anti-drone market reached $96.1 million in 2018, representing the third largest regional market in the world.

The report provides historical market data for 2015-2018, revenue estimates for 2019, and forecasts from 2020 till 2026.

Highlighted with 34 tables and 37 figures, this 95-page report Europe Anti-Drone Market by Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country 2019-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe anti-drone market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe anti-drone market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Platform Type, Application, Technology, Vertical, and Country.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Platform Type

3.1 Market Overview by Platform Type

3.2 Europe Ground-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.3 Europe Hand-held Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

3.4 Europe UAV-based Anti-drone Market 2015-2026

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by Application

4.1 Market Overview by Application

4.2 Europe Interdiction Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026

4.3 Europe Detection Anti-Drone Market 2015-2026

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Technology

5.1 Market Overview by Technology

5.2 Europe Electronics Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.3 Europe Laser Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

5.4 Europe Kinetic Anti-Drone System Market 2015-2026

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Vertical

6.1 Market Overview by Vertical

6.2 Europe Anti-Drone Market for Military and Defense 2015-2026

6.3 Europe Anti-Drone Market for Government 2015-2026

6.4 Europe Anti-Drone Market for Commercial Sector 2015-2026

6.5 Europe Anti-Drone Market for Other Sectors 2015-2026

7 European Market 2015-2026 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 UK

7.3 France

7.4 Germany

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Russia

7.8 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

Companies Mentioned

Battelle Memorial Institute

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Dedrone, Inc.

DeTect, Inc.

DroneShield Limited

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Liteye Systems Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

SAAB AB

SCG Security & Counterintelligence Group LLC

Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC

SRC, Inc.

Thales Group

Theiss UAV Solutions, LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gfo8ws

