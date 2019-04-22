NEW YORK, April 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe Bus Market By Length (>12m, 10-12m, 8-10m & 6-8m), By Seating Capacity (41-50, >50, Up to 30 & 31-40), By Fuel Type (Diesel, CNG & Others), By Body Type (Fully Built Vs. Customizable), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014-2024



Europe bus market stood at $ 6 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7%, to reach $ 8.8 billion by 2024, on account of growing sales and production of buses in the region. Growth in the market is further backed by increasing investments in research activities by bus manufacturing companies such as Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Iveco, etc., for the launch of more advanced buses. Moreover, surging demand for clean fuel buses and government initiatives to promote public transportation system is further anticipated to positively influence Europe bus market during forecast period.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020–2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the size of Europe bus market.

• To classify and forecast Europe bus market based on, length, seating capacity, fuel type, body type and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Europe bus market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Europe bus market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for Europe bus market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Europe bus market.

Some of the major players operating in Europe bus market are Daimler AG, Iveco S.p.A., MAN SE, AB Volvo, Scania AB, Solaris Bus & Coach S.A., Toyota Motor Corporation, Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Tata Motors Limited (TML), Ashok Leyland Limited, among others.

To perform the study, the analyst conducted primary as well as exhaustive secondary research.Initially, the analyst prepared an exhaustive list of bus manufacturers and dealers operating in Europe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys, which include primary calls, email responses, etc., with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also asked about their major competitors. Through this technique, the analyst could include manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst analyzed product offerings, distribution channels, and regional presence of all major bus suppliers across the region.

The analyst calculated the size for Europe bus market using a bottom-up technique, wherein manufacturers' volume sales data for different applications, were recorded as well as forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from industry experts and company representatives, and externally validated through analyzing historical sales data of respective manufacturers to arrive at the overall market size.



Multiple secondary sources such as directories, databases such as OICA, company websites, company annual reports, white papers, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bus manufacturing companies

• Dealers/distributors of buses

• Governments and financial institutions

• End users of buses

• Research organizations and consulting companies.

• Associations, organizations, forums and alliances related to buses

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as bus manufacturers, distributors and dealers, customers and policy makers. The study would also help them to target the growing segments over the coming years, thereby aiding the stakeholders in taking investment decisions and facilitating their expansion.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe bus market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Length:

o 6-8 m

o 8-10 m

o 10-12 m

o 12 & above

• Market, by Seating Capacity:

o Up to 30

o 31-40

o 41-50

o Above 50 30-40

• Market, by Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Petrol/Gasoline

o CNG

o Electric & Hybrid

o Fuel Cell

• Market, by Body Type:

o Fully Built

o Customizable

• Market, by Country:

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Switzerland

o Netherlands

o Portugal

o NORDIC Region

o Rest of Europe



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe bus market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



