Europe Ceramic Balls Market Report 2019
Oct 25, 2019, 10:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Ceramic Balls Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Material, Function, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 129.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 280.7 Mn by 2027.
The growing preference for ceramic balls over steel balls coupled rising demand for ceramic balls from the European automotive industry are the factors boosting the growth of ceramic balls market in Europe. However, the high cost associated with the manufacturing is projected to hamper the ceramic balls market growth over the forecast period.
Additionally, surged demand for ceramic balls in the medical applications and well-established market in Germany and France are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities to the ceramic balls market players in the coming future.
The Europe ceramic balls market is bifurcated on the basis of application into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The automotive segment dominated the ceramic balls market in Europe. Moreover, the aerospace segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The highest growth of the aerospace segment is attributed to the rising demand for low weight aerospace components. The most important properties of ceramic balls include high-temperature resistance, high energy of ablation, resistance to corrosion, electrical insulation, chemical stability, wear resistance, and ability to withstand vibration which further propels the growth of the ceramic ball market in the aerospace industry.
Developed automotive industry in Europe boosts the demand for ceramic balls for bearings and valves. Ball bearings are widely used in numerous applications ranging from aerospace, automotive, machinery & equipment, chemical industry, pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology including many others.
Some of the players present in Europe ceramic balls market are
- Axens
- CoorsTek, Inc.
- Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd
- Global Precision Ball & Roller
- IIndustrie Bitossi
- Industrial Tectonics Inc.
- MetalBall
- Preciball SA
- Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd
- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Ceramic Balls Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis - Europe
5. Ceramic Balls Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Preference for Ceramic Balls Over Steel Balls
5.1.2 Developed Automotive Industry in Europe Boosts the Demand for Ceramic Balls for Bearings and Valves
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 High Initial Cost Associated with the Use of Ceramic Balls
5.3 Market Opportunity
5.3.1 Remarkable spending in chemical industry to foster the market growth
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing application in medical industry
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Ceramic Balls - Europe Market Analysis
6.1 Europe Ceramic Balls Market Overview
6.2 Europe Ceramic Balls Market Forecast and Analysis
7. Europe Ceramic Balls Market Analysis - By Material
7.1 Overview
7.2 Europe Ceramic Balls Market Breakdown, By Material, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Zirconia
7.4 Silicon
7.5 Alumina
7.6 Others
8. Europe Ceramic Balls Market Analysis - By Function
8.1 Overview
8.2 Europe Ceramic Balls Market Breakdown, By Function, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Active
8.4 Inert
9. Europe Ceramic Balls Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Europe Ceramic Balls Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Aerospace
9.4 Automotive
9.5 Chemical
9.6 Others
10. Ceramic Balls Market - Geographical Analysis
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Merger & Acquisition
11.3 Expansion and Other Strategic Development
12. Company Profiles
