Europe Concrete Superplasticizers Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Arkema, BASF, Asahi Glass, KAO, Sika, W. R. Grace & Co, Enaspol, Mapei, Muhu (China) Construction Materials & Sure Chemicals

Increasing consumption of concrete throughout the region is majorly responsible for the rising demand for the concrete superplasticizers. Superplasticizers are the polymers that improve the efficiency of the flow of suspensions by minimizing the accumulation of particulates. They are generally used as admixtures to enhance the strength of concrete.



Rapidly growing research and development projects in the region in order to augment the efficiency of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the European Concrete Superplasticizers Market through the forecast years.



Furthermore, growing population and the necessity for efficient infrastructure to accommodate growing population, is resulting in the increased demand for concrete superplasticizers in the region.



The European Concrete Superplasticizers Market is segmented based on type, form, application, end-user, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes, sulfonated melamine formaldehydes, modified lignosulfonates, polycarboxylate derivatives and others.



Out of which, polycarboxylate (PC) derivatives dominated the market until 2019 and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the coming years as well which can be attributed to their ability to achieve water reduction of around 40% at a very low dosage rates when compared to their counterparts. This outstanding water reduction capability and dispersibility is anticipated to boost its growth during the forecast period.



Additionally, these polycarboxylate superplasticizers are usually used as high-range water reducers in high performance concrete, high volume fly ash/slag concrete, dry mortar, cement grouting and high-strength concrete, which is boosting the segment growth in the region.



Major players operating in the market include

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

KAO Corporation

Sika AG

W. R. Grace & Company

Enaspol as

Mapei S.P.A.

Muhu ( China ) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.,

) Construction Materials Co. Ltd., Sure Chemicals

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Report Scope:



Market, By Type:

Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes

Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes

Modified Lignosulfonates

Polycarboxylate Derivatives

Others

Market, By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Market, By End-user

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Infrastructural Construction

Market, By Application:

Ready Mix Concrete

Precast Concrete

High-Performance Concrete

Shotcrete

Self-Compacting Concrete

Fly Ash Concrete

Others

Regions:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Poland

