Europe Concrete Superplasticizers Market Report 2020 with Profiles of Arkema, BASF, Asahi Glass, KAO, Sika, W. R. Grace & Co, Enaspol, Mapei, Muhu (China) Construction Materials & Sure Chemicals
Oct 07, 2020, 09:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Concrete Superplasticizers Market By Type (Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes, Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes, Modified Lignosulfonates, Polycarboxylate Derivatives, Others), By Form, By Application, By End user, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing consumption of concrete throughout the region is majorly responsible for the rising demand for the concrete superplasticizers. Superplasticizers are the polymers that improve the efficiency of the flow of suspensions by minimizing the accumulation of particulates. They are generally used as admixtures to enhance the strength of concrete.
Rapidly growing research and development projects in the region in order to augment the efficiency of the construction industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the European Concrete Superplasticizers Market through the forecast years.
Furthermore, growing population and the necessity for efficient infrastructure to accommodate growing population, is resulting in the increased demand for concrete superplasticizers in the region.
The European Concrete Superplasticizers Market is segmented based on type, form, application, end-user, region and company. Based on type, the market can be segmented into sulfonated naphthalene formaldehydes, sulfonated melamine formaldehydes, modified lignosulfonates, polycarboxylate derivatives and others.
Out of which, polycarboxylate (PC) derivatives dominated the market until 2019 and is forecast to maintain its dominance over the coming years as well which can be attributed to their ability to achieve water reduction of around 40% at a very low dosage rates when compared to their counterparts. This outstanding water reduction capability and dispersibility is anticipated to boost its growth during the forecast period.
Additionally, these polycarboxylate superplasticizers are usually used as high-range water reducers in high performance concrete, high volume fly ash/slag concrete, dry mortar, cement grouting and high-strength concrete, which is boosting the segment growth in the region.
Major players operating in the market include
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
- KAO Corporation
- Sika AG
- W. R. Grace & Company
- Enaspol as
- Mapei S.P.A.
- Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.,
- Sure Chemicals
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2015-2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2020
- Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Report Scope:
Market, By Type:
- Sulfonated Naphthalene Formaldehydes
- Sulfonated Melamine Formaldehydes
- Modified Lignosulfonates
- Polycarboxylate Derivatives
- Others
Market, By Form:
- Liquid
- Powder
Market, By End-user
- Residential Construction
- Commercial Construction
- Infrastructural Construction
Market, By Application:
- Ready Mix Concrete
- Precast Concrete
- High-Performance Concrete
- Shotcrete
- Self-Compacting Concrete
- Fly Ash Concrete
- Others
- Regions:
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Russia
- Spain
- Italy
- Poland
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nqna5y
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets