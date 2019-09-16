Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Report 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Route of Administration; Distribution Channel; and Application and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe drug delivery systems market is expected to reach US$ 610,320.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 343,533.9 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.7% from 2019-2027.



Factors such as rising investments by pharmaceutical companies and medical device companies in research and development and rise of chronic disease conditions in Europe is expected to foster the growth of the Europe drug delivery systems market.



On the other hand, regulatory recalls for drug delivery systems by European manufacturers are likely to create a negative impact on the market growth to an extent.



However, the development of drug delivery devices to cater to the increasing infectious disease incidence in Europe is expected to offer growth opportunities for market players in the region over the course of years.



The drug delivery systems market on the basis of route of administration is majorly classified into oral, transmucosal, injectable, topical, implantable, and ocular. In 2018, the oral segment held the largest market share of 50.2% of the drug delivery systems market, by route of administration.



The oral segment is expected to dominate its market share in 2027 owing to ease of drug administration, a high degree of flexibility on dosages, and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, the oral segment is expected to be the most preferred type of route of administration.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 Report Guidance



2. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market - Key Takeaways



3. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis



4. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Investments by Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Companies in R&D

4.1.2 Rise of Chronic Disease Conditions in Europe

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Recent Product Recalls for Drug Delivery Systems in Europe

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 New Drug Delivery Systems In Development

4.5 Impact Analysis



5. Drug Delivery Systems Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players



6. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis - By Route Of Administration

6.1 Overview

6.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Route of Administration, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Route Of Administration (US$ Mn)

6.4 Oral Drug Delivery Market

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 Oral Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 Solid Oral Drugs Market

6.4.4 Liquid Oral Drugs Market

6.4.5 Semi-Solid Oral Drugs Market

6.5 Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 Pulmonary Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.3 In-metered Dose Inhalers Market

6.5.3.4 Dry Powder Inhalers Market

6.5.3.5 Nebulizers Market

6.5.4 Nasal Drug Delivery Market

6.5.4.3 Nasal Spray Market

6.5.4.4 Nasal Drops Market

6.5.4.5 Nasal Gel Market

6.5.5 Buccal Drug Delivery Market

6.5.6 Sublingual Drug Delivery Market

6.5.7 Rectal Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market

6.5.8 Vaginal Transmucosal Drug Delivery Market

6.6 Topical Drug Delivery Market

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Topical Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6.3 Semi-solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Market

6.6.4 Liquid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Market

6.6.5 Solid Topical Drug Delivery Formulations Market

6.6.6 Transdermal Patches Market

6.6.7 Transdermal Gels Market

6.6.8 Others Market

6.7 Injectable Drug Delivery Market

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Injectable Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.7.3 Conventional Injection Devices Market

6.7.4 Self-Injection Devices Market

6.7.4.3 Needle Free Injectors Market

6.7.4.4 Pen injectors Market

6.7.4.5 Wearable Injectors Market

6.8 Implantable Drug Delivery Market

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Implantable Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.8.3 Active Implantable Market

6.8.4 Passive Implantable Market

6.9 Ocular Drug Delivery Market

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Ocular Drug Delivery Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.9.3 Eye Drops and Sprays Market

6.9.4 Gels & Ointments Market

6.9.5 Ocular Inserts Market

6.9.6 Drug Coated Contact Lens Market



7. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis - By Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Application, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Application (US$ Mn)

7.4 Homecare Settings Market

7.5 Hospitals & Clinics Market

7.6 Others Market



8. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Distribution Channel, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Distribution Channel (US$ Mn)

8.4 Hospital Pharmacies Market

8.5 Retail Pharmacies Market

8.6 Online Pharmacies Market



9. Europe Drug Delivery Systems Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Drug Delivery Systems Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments



11. Drug Delivery Systems Market - Key Company Profiles



BD

Novo Nordisk A/S

3M

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim

Novartis AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

