Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market to 2025 by Component, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, End User, Country

The Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



The system capabilities of enterprise asset management (EAM) are expanding to better meet-and exceed-the evolving needs of asset-intensive organizations. These next-gen solutions provide the visibility needed to manage an organization's assets and operations. Asset data, work order management, MRO equipment, job skills, service contracts, finance, and analytics are main functional areas.



The four main asset leaderships are objectives-uptime, price caps, the sustainability of assets, and security-are the main factors for purchasing EAM systems. These goals directly impact C-suite goals for income, money conservation, profitability, and risk management in the P&L declaration and balance sheet.



Major players invest strongly in their company to surpass traditional property management. This is because companies are looking for extra advantages from alternatives to manage business assets. In addition to offering access to organizational asset information to each department and worker at each place, the latest industry trend involves enterprise asset management solutions that also cover several other significant factors such as power use, lifecycle expenses, maintenance records, purchase orders, warranty catalogs, audit records, and others.



Key Companies Profiled in the report include

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Infor, Inc.

ABB Group

CGI, Inc.

Aptean, Inc.

AVEVA Group PLC

Upkeep Technologies, Inc.

Ultimo Software Solutions, Inc.

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2018)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market by Component

4.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Solutions Market by Country

4.2 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Solutions Market by Type

4.2.1 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Inventory Management Market by Country

4.2.2 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Facility Management Market by Country

4.2.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Labor Management Market by Country

4.2.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Asset Lifecycle Management Market by Country

4.2.5 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Predictive Maintenance Market by Country

4.2.6 Europe Other Solutions Type Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

4.3 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Services Market by Country

4.4 Europe Enterprise Asset Management Services Market by Type



Chapter 5. Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market by Organization Size

5.1 Europe Large Enterprises Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

5.2 Europe Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country



Chapter 6. Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Europe On Premise Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

6.2 Europe Cloud Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country



Chapter 7. Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market by End User

7.1 Europe Energy and Utilities Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

7.2 Europe Healthcare & Life Sciences Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

7.3 Europe Transportation and Logistics Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

7.4 Europe Manufacturing Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

7.5 Europe Telecom & IT Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

7.6 Europe Government & Public Sector Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country

7.7 Europe Others Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country



Chapter 8. Europe Enterprise Asset Management Market by Country



Chapter 9. Company Profiles



