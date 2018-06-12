Europe LNG Markets Report, H1-2018 - Outlook to 2025

The Future of Europe LNG Market is a comprehensive report on the industry outlook to 2025. The 26th successful version of the Europe report details the current status of projects, competition, investments and strategies being adapted by companies to strengthen their future.

Review of Europe LNG Markets in 2017

The section illustrates a quick analysis of the Europe LNG developments in 2017. Emphasis of projects, trade, strategies, contracts, fleet, pricing and other industry analysis is presented in detail.

Updates on all under construction, planned, proposed and concept phase liquefaction and regasification projects with FID status, planned start up, initial capacity and company information is provided.

Key details of all operational and planned LNG terminals along with their operator, start up, trains/vaporizers, storage capacity, tanks, liquefaction/ regasification capacity are included

Country wise liquefaction and regasification capacity is provided for historical period of 2008 to 2017 and forecast period from 2018 to 2022

Country wise LNG Export forecast to 2022 and LNG Import forecast to 2022 is provided. Our highly reliable and precise forecasts ensure our readers to strengthen their business decisions.

Top 10 LNG companies and their net weighted capacity outlook is provided in the report. Further, business profiles of 10 leading LNG players are also included in the research.

Across all markets in Europe, terminal wise capacity is forecast from 2008 to 2022. In addition, key trends, drivers and challenges facing Europe, Europe, Middle East, Africa, North America and South and Central America are analyzed in detail.

The report is structured in most user friendly manner for assisting in usage for presentations and detailed analysis. Our reports are periodically validated by industry experts to ensure the right insights are included.

1. Tables & Figures

2. Review of Europe LNG Markets in 2017

3. Current Status of Planned/Proposed LNG Projects

4. Europe LNG Capacity Outlook

5. Europe LNG Supply-Demand Outlook

6. Europe LNG Medium and Long Term LNG Contract Outlook

7. Europe LNG Competitive Landscape

Business Profiles of Leading LNG Players

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

plc. Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Corporation

OAO GAZPROM

Total S.A.

Enagas S.A.

Qatar Petroleum

Elengy SA

National Grid Plc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/csqm3s/europe_lng?w=5





