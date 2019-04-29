Europe, Middle-East & Africa $1 Billion Hydrocolloids Markets to 2024 featuring Profiles of 65 Key Market Players

DUBLIN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "EMEA Hydrocolloids Market - Europe, Middle-East & Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall Hydrocolloids market in Middle & Africa region is projected to touch US$1 billion by 2020.

Hydrocolloids demand in Europe is driven by increasing demand from food & beverages. Food additives are becoming a necessary part of food and beverages industry and natural clean label food additives such as hydrocolloids penetration is on the rise. The hydrocolloids industry is forecast to receive an impetus from this booming demand.

Oil & gas and food & beverages applications are forecast to record robust growth in the Middle & Africa region. Increasing health consciousness and changing eating habits of consumers, especially in developing countries of MEA, are the driving factors for hydrocolloids growth in the food and beverage sector.



Germany constitutes the single largest market for Hydrocolloids in Europe, estimated to account for 21% share in 2018 and further expected to reach 156.7 thousand metric tons by 2024.



The study profiles 65 key market players and also the lists the companies engaged in research & development, manufacturing and supply of hydrocolloids in EMEA region. The regional list of companies covers addresses, contact numbers and the website addresses of 150 companies.



2.1 Demand for Hydrocolloids in Food & Beverages Being Driven by Clean Label and Non-GMO Trends

2.2 Hydrocolloids Offer Potential for Making Edible Coatings and Films

2.3 Growth in Low-pH Dairy Beverages to Drive Pectin Demand

2.4 Mixed Opportunities for Seaweed Hydrocolloids

2.5 Restrained Demand for Select Hydrocolloids Due to Tighter Raw Material Supply in the Offing

2.6 Demand for Hydrocolloids Propelled by Trends in Fat and Sugar Reduction

2.7 Xanthan Gum's Potential in the Oil & Gas Sector on an Upswing

2.8 Gelatin's Application in Food & Beverages being Hindered by Alternatives

2.9 Capsule Production with Plant-Derived HPMC Gaining Ground

2.10 Demand for Hydrocolloids to be Bolstered by Firm Growth in Oil Drilling Activities



Cambrian Solutions, CEAMSA's Exclusive Distributor of Hydrocolloids in Canada

DSM to Purchase an Additional 46% Stake in Andre Pectin

Cornelius Selected as Distributor of Algaia's Alginate Portfolio in the UK and Ireland

CP Kelco's Carboxymethyl Cellulose Plant for Sale in China

Launch of New Brand Identities for DSM's Gellan Gum and Xanthan Gum

Algaia and Gelymar Form New Long-term Commercial and Development Pact

Solvay's Hydrocolloid Product Line Acquired by PMC Group International

CP Kelco's GENU Pectin Products Receive Non-GMO Project Verification

Expansion of Dow's Methyl Cellulose Capacity in Germany

Ashland Increases its Hydroxyethylcellulose Production Capacity

AIDP, Distributor Partner in North America for Gelymar's Carrageenan Products

for Gelymar's Carrageenan Products CP Kelco to Expand Danish Pectin Plant's Production Capacity by 15%

Ceamsa and Palmer Holland Inks Hydrocolloids Distribution Deal

CP Kelco Launches Label-Friendly GENU Explorer Pectin ND-200 for Neutral Desserts

PB Leiner is the New Company Brand Name of PB Gelatins/PB Leiner

Joint Venture Formed by Alland& Robert and Sayaji for Spray Dried Acacia Gum Production

Nouryon is the New Name for AkzoNobel Specialty Chemicals

CP Kelco's 30 CEKOL Cellulose Gum products Verified by Non-GMO Project

Naturex SA is Acquired by Swiss based Givaudan Group

Jellice Pioneer Expands the Most Modern Gelatin Factory in Europe

DuPont Danisco Lactogel FC 5200 Recognized by Fi South America Innovation Awards

Range of Carrageenans and Blends for Cosmetic Applications Introduced by Algaia

Herbstreith& Fox Develops LM Pectins for Organic Applications

Silvateam Selects Brenntag as its Pectin Distribution Partner in North America

DSM Hydrocolloids Opens DSM Zhongken Biotechnology to Broaden Biogum Innovation Capability

AkzoNobel and Renmatix Partner to Create a New Form of Crystalline Cellulose

Cargill Expands its Seabrid Portfolio of Carrageenans for Creamy Dairy Desserts

Rousselot to Display Clean Label Gelatin Solutions at IFT 2018 in Chicago

Majority of Jungbunzlauer Products Obtains Non-GMO Project Verification

Marcel Trading Corporation Acquired CP Kelco's Philippines Carrageenan Plant

DuPont Nutrition & Health Divests Alginates Business to JRS Group

Quick Shell37 Allows for a Fast Use of Sugar Layers in Making Pan Coated Products

Rousselot Launches X-Pure Medical Grade Gelatin Range for In-Body Usage

Algaia and Arles Agroalimentaire Inks Distribution Pact for Alginates in France

CP Kelco's Xanthan Gum Products Receives Non-GMO Project Verification

Non-GMO Project Verification for CP Kelco's Four New KELCOGEL Gellan Gum Products

Ukraine based T.B.Fruit Constructs Pectin Production Line

based T.B.Fruit Constructs Pectin Production Line DRG Gelatin, Nitta Gelatin's New Pharmaceutical Gelatin

DuPont Nutrition & Health Launches Pectin for Reduced Sugar Fruit Spreads

Unipex to Distribute Algaia's Hydrocolloids for Personal Care Markets

Algaia Introduces Satialgine DVA Alginate for Low-Fat Desserts

Java Biocolloid Establishes an Operative Branch in Trieste

DSM and Haixing to Acquire Inner Mongolia Rainbow Biotechnology

DowDuPont Completes FMC Corporation's Health & Nutrition Business Acquisition

Shin-Etsu Chemical Invests to Strengthen its Cellulose Derivatives Business

AkzoNobel Increases EHEC Cellulosic Ethers Production

SE Tylose Starts New Technical Centre at the Science Park II in Singapore

Successful Completion of the Merger between Dow and DuPont

Gelymar Moves its Headquarters to Santiago

Launch of Syndeo Range of Hydrocolloids

Algia Expands in North America with a Distribution Pact with AIDP Inc.

with a Distribution Pact with AIDP Inc. Cargill Introduced New Seabrid Carrageenans for Gelled Dairy Desserts

First Acquisition of Roquette in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

GELITA's $22-Million Project Received Official Go-Ahead from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors

Project Received Official Go-Ahead from Woodbury County Board of Supervisors CP Kelco's KELCOGEL Gellan Gum Production Capacity Increased to Meet the Growing Market Demand

Cargill's Alginates Business is acquired by Algaia

GELITA to Construct Ultra-Modern Facilities in Eberbach

