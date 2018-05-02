Europe Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Business and Investment Opportunities 2016-2018 & 2025

DUBLIN, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Europe Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a bundled offering, combining 6 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile P2P market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
Report Scope
- Market Data and Insights: It details market opportunities across market segments in mobile P2P industry for the period 2016-2025 and identifies potential opportunities and risks. It also covers market size and forecast on mobile payment user base and other drivers. Market estimates and forecasts assess overall mobile payment industry on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
- Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfer Segments: Domestic and international remittances
- Consumer Spend Segments: Age, Income, Gender
- Retail spend categories: Food and Grocery, Health & Beauty, Apparel and Footwear, Books/Music/Video, Consumer Electronics, Pharmacy and Wellness, Restaurants & Bars, Toys, Kids & Babies, Media and Entertainment, Services
- Country Covered: Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Key Topics Covered: Table of Contents given below is for one country
1 About this Report
1.1 Summary
1.2 Scope
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Disclaimer
2 Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
2.1 Mobile Payment Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics
2.1.1 Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.1.2 Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.1.3 Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.2 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects
2.3 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base
2.3.1 Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025
2.3.2 Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025
2.3.3 Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025
3 Mobile P2P Transfer Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics, 2016-2025
3.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast, 2016-2025
3.1.1 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
3.1.2 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
3.1.3 P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
3.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
3.2.1 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
3.2.2 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
3.2.3 Domestic P2P Transfer Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
3.3.1 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
3.3.2 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
3.3.3 International Remittance Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
4 Mobile Payment Analysis of Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
4.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group
4.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms
4.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms
4.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group
4.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms
4.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms
4.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender
4.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wdkr4k/europe_mobile?w=5
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-mobile-remittance-and-domestic-p2p-transfer-business-and-investment-opportunities-2016-2018--2025-300641250.html
