Europe Rigid Bulk Packaging Market 2018-2022: Revenue Expected to Reach Close to $10 Billion with Berry Global, Brambles, Greif & Sonoco Products Dominating

The rigid bulk packaging market in Europe will post a revenue of close to USD 10 billion by 2022.

Rigid Bulk Packaging Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Rigid bulk packaging involves the packaging of products from various end-users in large rigid packaging options such as drums, pails, intermediate bulk containers, and others for logistics activities such as warehousing and transport.

One trend in the market is rising free trade agreements in Europe. The volume of imports and exports of wine in Europe will continue to increase due to the rising free trade agreements between European countries and developing countries. These agreements encourage European manufacturers to enter other developing and developed countries and boosts the business prospects of rigid bulk packaging vendors in Europe.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing wine production and consumption in Europe. Europe is the world largest wine manufacturer and exporter. In 2016, Italy, France, and Spain accounted for more than 50% of the global wine manufacturing market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. The cost of raw materials such as plastic, paper, board, and steel. The cost of these raw materials is one of the vital factors that determine the cost of the end-products.

Key vendors

Berry Global

Brambles

Greif

Sonoco Products

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Drums - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pails - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rising free trade agreements in Europe

Growing demand for customization

Innovations in rigid bulk packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nl8j49/europe_rigid_bulk?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/europe-rigid-bulk-packaging-market-2018-2022-revenue-expected-to-reach-close-to-10-billion-with-berry-global-brambles-greif--sonoco-products-dominating-300646943.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

