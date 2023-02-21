Europe Substrate-Like PCB Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Effective Connectivity Solutions Boosts Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Substrate-Like PCB Market 2021-2031 by Inspection Technology, Line/Space, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe substrate-like PCB (SLP) market was valued at $ 94.5 million in 2021 and will grow by 11.4% annually over 2021-2031, driven by SLP's ability to enable faster transmission while simultaneously giving the manufacturers more freedom to design their product, increasing R&D activities for technological advancements, the rising prevalence of smart consumer electronics such as smartphones and wearable devices, and the growing demand for effective connectivity solutions and the growing trend of miniaturization.



This 89-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe substrate-like PCB (SLP) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe substrate-like PCB (SLP) market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Inspection Technology, Line/Space, Application, and Country.



Based on Inspection Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI)

Direct Imaging (DI)

Automated Optical Shaping (AOS)

Based on Line/Space, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

25/25 and 30/30 ?m

Less than 25/25 ?m

By Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Consumer Electronics

Automotive Industry

Medical Industry

Industrial Use

Computing and Communications

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia , Switzerland , Poland , Sweden , Belgium , Austria , Ireland , Norway , Denmark , and Finland )

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of national markets by Inspection Technology, Line/Space and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (AT&S)

China Circuit Technology Corporation

Compaq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Daeduck Electronics Co., Ltd.

HannStar Board Corporation

Ibiden Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd.

Symtek Automation Asia Co., Ltd.

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Unimicron Technology Corp.

Zhen Ding Tech. Group Technology Holding Limited

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x9kuos-substrate?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets