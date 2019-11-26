Europe Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers Report 2019-2023: Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense Vehicles

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers.



The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading European Industry OEMs for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.



The report concludes with an analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and outlook for the Global Armored Vehicles market.



Report Excerpts:

Defense Spending on the Upswing across most parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry

The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world

European land systems has witnessed the trend towards pursuit of joint defense equipment development programs worth multi-billion dollars led by technological developments by the industry which are promising next generation capabilities at affordable costs

The modernization & upgrade of existing armor and replacement of existing vehicles with current, off the shelf solutions continues unabated across most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European manufacturers of armored vehicles

The European industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity after a long phase of being dormant and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating & readying up their industrial bases for the action

Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next generation technologies, like Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective



Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Revenues

Market Capitalization

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players

Strengths to be Leveraged

Weaknesses to be worked on

Opportunities to be capitalized upon

Threats to be negated & mitigated

Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths

BAE Systems

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses

BAE Systems

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 European Industry Players

BAE Systems

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)

Rheinmetall

KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)

Iveco Defense

Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans



Analysis Coverage:

Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans

R&D Strategies & Plans

Growth Strategies & Plans

Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans

Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section 8: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Driving Forces

Restraining Forces

Section 9: Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Armored Vehicles Market

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles

Demand Outlook for Armored Vehicles

Global Defense Spending Trend

Top 10 Markets for Armored Vehicles over Next Decade

Key Technology Investment Priority Areas for Armored Vehicles

Emerging Technologies

Mobility

Firepower

Protection

Sustainment

Intelligence

