Europe Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers Report 2019-2023: Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus of BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense Vehicles
Nov 26, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Comparative SWOT & Strategy Focus - 2019-2023 - Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - BAE Systems, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KNDS, Iveco Defense Vehicles" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Comparative SWOT framework & Strategy Focus Analysis on Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers.
The report analyzes the overall, Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and provides insights into the Key Strategies & Plans being developed by the leading European Industry OEMs for the near to medium term horizon as the industry braces up for a significant growth phase ahead.
The report concludes with an analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and outlook for the Global Armored Vehicles market.
Report Excerpts:
- Defense Spending on the Upswing across most parts of the World translating into the onset of a favorable cycle for the Global Aerospace & Defense Industry
- The European defense industrial base has been on a renaissance over the recent years driven by the radical transformation of geopolitical dynamics and equations with the dismantling of traditional rule based world order and the transition away from the typical unipolar world
- European land systems has witnessed the trend towards pursuit of joint defense equipment development programs worth multi-billion dollars led by technological developments by the industry which are promising next generation capabilities at affordable costs
- The modernization & upgrade of existing armor and replacement of existing vehicles with current, off the shelf solutions continues unabated across most parts of the world and is providing significant growth avenues for the European manufacturers of armored vehicles
- The European industrial base, thus, is readily gearing up with a spurt in activity after a long phase of being dormant and is looking forward to a long & much anticipated activity boom with most OEMs reinvigorating & readying up their industrial bases for the action
Investing in & developing capabilities rapidly in next generation technologies, like Directed Energy Systems, will be crucial for the industry OEMs from a long-term perspective
Key Topics Covered:
Section 1: Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of Europe's Top 5 Armored Vehicles Manufacturers
- Founded
- Headquartered
- Business Segments
- Employees
- Revenues
- Market Capitalization
- Key Executives
- Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure
Section 2: Financial Performance Snapshot - For each Industry OEM
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
Section 3: SWOT Analysis - For each of the Top 5 Industry Players
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Section 4: Comparative Analysis of Strengths
- BAE Systems
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Rheinmetall
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Iveco Defense
Section 5: Comparative Analysis of Weaknesses
- BAE Systems
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Rheinmetall
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Iveco Defense
Section 6: Strategy Focus across OEMs - Near to Medium Term - For the Top 5 European Industry Players
- BAE Systems
- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)
- Rheinmetall
- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)
- Iveco Defense
Section 7: Analysis of Key Strategies & Plans
Analysis Coverage:
- Business and Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market, Segment, Domain & Program-Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 8: Global Armored Vehicles Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 9: Key Trends
- Industry Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 10: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 11: Strategic Market Outlook - Global Armored Vehicles Market
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Armored Vehicles
- Demand Outlook for Armored Vehicles
- Global Defense Spending Trend
- Top 10 Markets for Armored Vehicles over Next Decade
- Key Technology Investment Priority Areas for Armored Vehicles
- Emerging Technologies
- Mobility
- Firepower
- Protection
- Sustainment
- Intelligence
