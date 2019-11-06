European $2.4 Billion Pacemakers Markets, 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Pacemakers Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts By Product Type By Technology, By End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe pacemaker market is expected to reach US$ 2,408.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,248.7 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019-2027.



Electronic implants are playing a pioneering role that helps to detect specific medical parameters. Additionally, these implants are able to take immediately autonomous therapeutic measures, combining diagnosis and treatment in a single system. The electronic medical implant is an emerging field in the medical industry and has led to various developments of the products, in the field of cardiology, neurology, and otology. Many of the market players are developing novel products in order to minimize the burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders, and hearing disorders.



For instance, in November 2017, Medtronic launched Azure pacemakers with BlueSync technology that increases the life of the pacemakers, thus reducing the number of device replacements. It also enables to secure and automatic wireless data transmission to physicians. Similarly, in July 2016, BIOTRONIK headquartered in Germany received CE approval for its new Edora pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers (CRT-Ps).



Moreover, the presence of pacemaker manufacturers in the European region is also likely to influence the pacemaker market in the European region. Osypka Medical GmbH, Cardiac Impulse S.R.L., Sorin Biomedica C.R.M., S.R.L. are manufacturers located in Europe.



In 2018, Europe pacemaker market held a market share of 22.8% of the global pacemaker market. The implantable pacemakers segment expected to dominate its market share and was valued at US$ 855.5 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,687.2 Mn by 2027. On the other hand, implantable pacemakers segment is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027.



Similarly, in 2018 single-chambered pacemaker segment by technology was valued at US$ 890.2 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 1,736.8 Mn by 2027 and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest market share of is also anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.0% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as it is the primary care center for most of the population.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Research Report Guidance



2. Europe Pacemakers Market - Key Takeaways



3. Europe Pacemakers Market - Market Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Pest Analysis



4. Europe Pacemakers Market- Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Number Of New Cases of Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) in Europe

4.1.2 Rapid Technological Advancements in Europe

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Faulty Pacemaker Raises Concerns Over Implantation

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Growing Medical Technology Industry The European Region

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 The Leadless Pacemaker is a New Era In Cardiac Pacing

4.5 Impact analysis



5. Pacemakers Market - Europe Analysis

5.1 Europe Pacemakers Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

5.2 Market Positioning

5.3 Performance Of Key Players



6. Pacemakers Market - Europe Regulatory Scenario



7. Europe Pacemakers Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Europe Pacemakers Market, By Product Type, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Europe Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Product Type (Us$ Mn)

7.4 Implantable Pacemakers Market

7.5 External Pacemakers Market



8. Europe Pacemakers Market Analysis - By Technology

8.1 Overview

8.2 Europe Pacemakers Market, By Technology, 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Europe Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By Technology (Us$ Mn)

8.4 Single Chambered Market

8.5 Dual Chambered Market

8.6 Bi-Ventricular Market



9. Europe Pacemakers Market Analysis - By End User

9.1 Overview

9.2 Europe Pacemakers Market, By End User, 2018 & 2027 (%)

9.3 Europe Pacemakers Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027, By End User (Us$ Mn)

9.4 Hospitals Market

9.5 Ambulatory Surgical Centres Market

9.6 Others Market



10. Europe Pacemakers market



11. Pacemakers Market - Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Comparative Company Analysis

11.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

11.4 Organic Developments

11.5 Inorganic Developments



12. Pacemakers Market-Key Company Profiles



Medtronic

Abbott

BIOTRONIK

LivaNova Plc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Lepu Medical

MEDICO S.p.A.

Vitatron Holding B.V.

OSCOR Inc

Pacetronix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ii0648



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

