European Blood Glucose Device Market Will Climb to Nearly US$ 8 Billion by the End of 2024

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) device market is providing big business opportunities for device manufacturers in Europe. It is projected that Europe Blood Glucose Device market will climb to nearly US$ 8 Billion by the end of 2024.

Driving factors which help to reach this market are increasing diabetic population in the European countries, Governments and NGOs efforts to increase awareness, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and availability of reimbursements in most of the European countries.

By Diabetes

Population Segmentation: All the European countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia) in the report have been covered with the details of Total Diabetic Population, Type 1 Diabetic Population and Type 2 Diabetic Population. A Seven-year historic analysis and the annual forecast is also included in this study.



By SMBG

Segmentation: This report provides the details of European country-specific SMBG users and market, test strips market, lancet market and glucose meter market.



By Test Strips

Country Segmentation: The report has also been further segmented on the test strips basis that includes blood glucose test strips historical and forecasted market size in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia. The United Kingdom and Russia represent a significant market.



By Lancet



Country Segmentation: Lancet is playing the significant role in the Europe SMBG market. Under this segment blood, glucose lancet market is defined for the following countries: United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia.



By Blood Glucose Meter

Country Segmentation: This report studies the Blood glucose meter market size in various European countries such as United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia. It is 2nd most important segment in the Europe SMBG market.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Europe Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast

2.1 Number of Users & Forecast

2.2 Users Share and Forecast



3. Europe Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

3.1 Blood Glucose Device

3.2 Test Strips

3.3 Lancet

3.4 Blood Glucose Meter



4. Market Share - Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) (2010 - 2024)

4.1 Blood Glucose Device Market Share & Forecast

4.2 Test Strips Market Share and Forecast

4.3 Lancet Market Share and Forecast

4.4 Meter Market Share and Forecast



5. United Kingdom

5.1 United Kingdom Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

5.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

5.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

5.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

5.3 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Market and Forecast

5.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

5.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

5.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

5.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in the United Kingdom



6. Germany

6.1 Germany Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

6.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

6.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

6.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users (2010 - 2024)

6.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

6.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

6.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

6.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

6.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Germany



7. Spain

7.1 Spain Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

7.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

7.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

7.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

7.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

7.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

7.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

7.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

7.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Spain



8. Italy

8.1 Italy Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

8.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

8.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

8.2 Italy Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users (2010 - 2024)

8.3 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

8.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

8.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

8.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

8.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Italy



9. The Netherlands

9.1 Netherlands Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

9.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

9.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

9.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

9.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

9.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

9.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

9.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

9.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in the Netherlands



10. Norway

10.1 Norway Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

10.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

10.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

10.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

10.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market and Forecast

10.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

10.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

10.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

10.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Norway



11. Sweden

11.1 Sweden Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

11.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

11.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

11.2 Blood Glucose Device (SMBG) Users and Forecast

11.3 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

11.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

11.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

11.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

11.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Sweden



12. Switzerland

12.1 Switzerland Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

12.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

12.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

12.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

12.3 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

12.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

12.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

12.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

12.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Switzerland



13. Russia

13.1 Russia Diabetes Population (2010 - 2024)

13.1.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population and Forecast

13.1.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population and Forecast

13.2 Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Users and Forecast

13.3 Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market (2010 - 2024)

13.3.1 Test Strips Market and Forecast

13.3.2 Lancet Market and Forecast

13.3.3 Meter Market and Forecast

13.4 Reimbursement of Blood Glucose Devices in Russia



14. Growth Factors for Blood Glucose Devices

14.1 Point No. 1

14.2 Point No. 2

14.3 Point No. 3



15. Challenges of Blood Glucose Devices Market

15.1 Point No. 1

15.2 Point No. 2



