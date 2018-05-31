European Category Management Report: Automotive Steering Components Aftermarket - Forecast to 2024

This study covers passenger cars (PCs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) up to 3.5 tons (referred to as Class 1-3) in the steering aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ( million) across the European Union - with the exception of Russia and Turkey. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants' market share for four product types namely, ball joints, sway bar links, tie rod ends, and control arms. The base year for analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.



The European steering aftermarket is expected to show moderate growth in unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with the rising average vehicle age, is the primary factor that drives the unit shipment during the forecast period.



Overall, unit shipments will grow marginally, as the market is mature and is consolidated. Additionally, due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenue will experience a relatively higher growth.



Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers. The shares of OES and warehouse distributors are expected to decrease, whereas the share of retailers and e-Retailers are expected to increase during the forecast period.



The product segments of control arms and sway bar links will drive overall market growth, whereas ball joints and tie rod ends are expected to decline marginally during the forecast period.



Distribution groups with their increasing bargaining power will restrict the price increase due to which the overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period. Key market participants include ZF-TRW, Federal Mogul, Febi Bilstein, Delphi, and Dorman.



As this is a mature market with less scope for significant product differentiation and marginally increasing unit shipments, market shares are expected to diversify due to increasing competition during the forecast period. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth, as a major part of the revenue share would be through private label brands in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast



2. Research Scope



3. Definitions and Segmentation

Product Segmentation

Product Definitions

Europe-Country Coverage

Market Definitions

Vehicle Segmentation

Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure



4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Steering Components Aftermarket

Total Steering Components Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product

Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion

Overall Pricing Analysis

Pricing Analysis Discussion

Overall Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel by Segment

Key Steering Component Buying Groups and Affiliated Distributors

Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion



5. Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth



6. Ball Joints Aftermarket

Ball Joints Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion



7. Sway Bars/Stabilizer Links Aftermarket

Sway Bars/Stabilizer Links Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion



8. Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket

Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion



9. Control Arms Aftermarket

Control Arms Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast

Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type

Pricing Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion



10. Key Supplier Matrix

DELPHI

FEDERAL MOGUL

CHASSIS TECHNOLOGY EUROPE (CTE)

DORMAN

FEBI BILSTEIN

THYSSENKRUPP PRESTA

YOROZU AUTOMOTIVA

ZF TRW



11. The Last Word

The Last Word-3 Big Predictions

Legal Disclaimer



12. Appendix

List of Exhibits

Companies Mentioned



Febi Bilstein

ThyssenKrupp Presta

Delco Remy

Federal Mogul

Bosch

Dorman

ZF TRW

KYB

Borg

Lucas

Dana

DRI

Rane

NSK

Comline

Elstock

CTE Europe

Magneti Marelli

Yorozu Automotiva

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nwhwcx/european_category?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/european-category-management-report-automotive-steering-components-aftermarket---forecast-to-2024-300656673.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

