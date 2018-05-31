European Category Management Report: Automotive Steering Components Aftermarket - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This study covers passenger cars (PCs) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) up to 3.5 tons (referred to as Class 1-3) in the steering aftermarket in terms of volume (in million units) and value ( million) across the European Union - with the exception of Russia and Turkey. It discusses unit shipments, revenue, average price, distribution channel share, and major participants' market share for four product types namely, ball joints, sway bar links, tie rod ends, and control arms. The base year for analysis is 2017 and the forecast period is from 2018 to 2024.
The European steering aftermarket is expected to show moderate growth in unit shipments in the coming years. Increase in Vehicles in Operation (VIO), coupled with the rising average vehicle age, is the primary factor that drives the unit shipment during the forecast period.
Overall, unit shipments will grow marginally, as the market is mature and is consolidated. Additionally, due to the marginal increase in average price per unit, revenue will experience a relatively higher growth.
Key channel partners in this segment are warehouse distributors and retailers. The shares of OES and warehouse distributors are expected to decrease, whereas the share of retailers and e-Retailers are expected to increase during the forecast period.
The product segments of control arms and sway bar links will drive overall market growth, whereas ball joints and tie rod ends are expected to decline marginally during the forecast period.
Distribution groups with their increasing bargaining power will restrict the price increase due to which the overall average price is expected to grow marginally during the forecast period. Key market participants include ZF-TRW, Federal Mogul, Febi Bilstein, Delphi, and Dorman.
As this is a mature market with less scope for significant product differentiation and marginally increasing unit shipments, market shares are expected to diversify due to increasing competition during the forecast period. Improving on factors such as fill rate, product availability, application coverage, and gaining big customer accounts will enable growth, as a major part of the revenue share would be through private label brands in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
Executive Summary-Market Engineering Measurements
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
2. Research Scope
3. Definitions and Segmentation
Product Segmentation
Product Definitions
Europe-Country Coverage
Market Definitions
Vehicle Segmentation
Aftermarket Distribution Channel Structure
4. Forecasts and Trends-Total Steering Components Aftermarket
Total Steering Components Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product
Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast by Product Discussion
Overall Pricing Analysis
Pricing Analysis Discussion
Overall Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel
Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel by Segment
Key Steering Component Buying Groups and Affiliated Distributors
Percent of Revenue by Distribution Channel Discussion
Competitive Analysis-Market Share
Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion
5. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
6. Ball Joints Aftermarket
Ball Joints Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Pricing Analysis
Competitive Analysis-Market Share
Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion
7. Sway Bars/Stabilizer Links Aftermarket
Sway Bars/Stabilizer Links Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Pricing Analysis
Competitive Analysis-Market Share
Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion
8. Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket
Tie Rod Ends Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Pricing Analysis
Competitive Analysis-Market Share
Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion
9. Control Arms Aftermarket
Control Arms Aftermarket-Unit Shipment and Revenue Forecast
Percent Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Type
Pricing Analysis
Competitive Analysis-Market Share
Competitive Analysis-Market Share Discussion
10. Key Supplier Matrix
DELPHI
FEDERAL MOGUL
CHASSIS TECHNOLOGY EUROPE (CTE)
DORMAN
FEBI BILSTEIN
THYSSENKRUPP PRESTA
YOROZU AUTOMOTIVA
ZF TRW
11. The Last Word
The Last Word-3 Big Predictions
Legal Disclaimer
12. Appendix
List of Exhibits
Companies Mentioned
- Febi Bilstein
- ThyssenKrupp Presta
- Delco Remy
- Federal Mogul
- Bosch
- Dorman
- ZF TRW
- KYB
- Borg
- Lucas
- Dana
- DRI
- Rane
- NSK
- Comline
- Elstock
- CTE Europe
- Magneti Marelli
- Yorozu Automotiva
