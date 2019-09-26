European Data Centre Trends Tracker, H2 2019 Edition

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "European Data Centre Trends Tracker" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Data Centre Trends Tracker is a Bi-Annual Subscription Service published twice a year. It analyses third-party Data Centre facilities across 15 European Countries using the unique DCP database. The European Data Centre Trends Tracker is published at the beginning and mid-way through each year.

The survey also provides a unique analysis of the key trends influencing the EU Data centre markets.



The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing - by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the researcher summarizes the overall Data Centre trends taking place in Europe (15 markets) over the last six month period.



Coverage

The research is based on a survey of Data Centre faciliites in the 15 markets including Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

Each edition considers the key metrics of Data Centre pricing trends, Data Centre sizing, key geographical clusters, new Data Centre build outs and overall Data Centre trends.

Methodology

The analyst has collated a database of the key Data Centre Country Markets in Europe, with Data Centre Pricing, Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power, the key Geographical locations and the key Data Centre developments across Europe. It includes the following components:



1. Data Centre Pricing - is provided based on an average cost of rack space and m2 of space. Rack space pricing is based on a standard 19 rack with single-phase power supply and excludes power consumption costs and is shown without taxes. M2 space is based on retail Data Centre space. Pricing is averaged to protect confidentiality agreements with the underlying Data Centre Provider.



2. Data Centre raised floor space - includes equipped Data Centre space and space that is suitable for short-term build outs - it excludes space used for noncustomer equipment.



3. Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) - measures Data Centre power delivered to the Customer IT equipment, and excludes power sent to the Data Centre.



4. The European Data Centre Geographical clusters - are based on the nearest town or city location identified by DCP, typically with four or five Data Centre Providers as a minimum in each cluster.



5. DCP provides the latest published information - based on announced Data Centre build outs in each Country Market over the last 6-month period.



Deliverables

Pdf file (52 pages) and PowerPoint file highlighting the key trends.

Key Topics Covered:



A review in each country for the topics shown below:



1. European Data Centre Country Market Pricing (Average Data Centre rack space & m2)

2. European Data Centre Country Market Sizing (Data Centre raised floor space & Data Centre Customer Power)

3. Key European Data Centre Country Market Geographical Clusters

4. New European Country Market Data Centre Developments

5. Overall Country Market Data Centre Trends

