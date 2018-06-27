European DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Overview & Outlook 2017/18 to 2023

The Europe DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023).

The DDoS protection and mitigation vendors offer services such as professional and managed services. The need to protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, and the growing need to reduce downtime and business risks are factors that have contributed to the growth of DDoS services segment.

Rapid adoption of DDoS protection solutions and services in verticals, such as retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, is due to the increasing awareness about mitigating devastating volumetric attacks.

Market Segmentation

Based on Component, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into Hardware, Software, and Services.

Based on Application Area, the market report segments the market into Network, Database, Application, and Endpoint.

Based on Organization Size, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

Based on Deployment Mode, the market report segments the market into Cloud & Hybrid and On-Premise.

Based on Vertical, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into BFSI, Government & Defense, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Retail, Telecom & IT, and Others.

Based on Countries, the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market segments the market into Germany , UK, France , Russia , Spain , Italy , and Rest of Europe .

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Component

1.4.2 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Application Area

1.4.3 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Organization Size

1.4.4 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.5 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Vertical

1.4.6 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Segmental Analysis

2.1.1.1 Market By Component

2.1.1.2 Market By Organization Size

2.1.1.3 Market By Deployment Mode

2.1.1.4 Market By Application Area

2.1.1.5 Market By Vertical

2.1.1.6 Market By Country

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

3.1 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

3.1.1 Europe Hardware Solution Market by Country

3.1.2 Europe Software Market by Country

3.1.3 Europe Services Market by Country



4. Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Europe Network DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

4.1.2 Europe Database DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

4.1.3 Europe Application DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

4.1.4 Europe Endpoint DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country



5. Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Europe Small & Medium Enterprises DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

5.1.2 Europe Large Enterprises DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country



6. Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Europe Cloud & Hybrid Deployment DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

6.1.2 Europe On-Premise Deployment DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country



7. Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in BFSI Market by Country

7.1.2 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Government & Defense Market by Country

7.1.3 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Manufacturing Market by Country

7.1.4 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Healthcare Market by Country

7.1.5 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Energy & Utilities Market by Country

7.1.6 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Retail Market by Country

7.1.7 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Telecom & IT Market by Country

7.1.8 Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Others Market by Country



8. Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Country

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Germany DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.2.1 Germany DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.2.2 Germany DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.2.3 Germany DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.2.4 Germany DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.2.5 Germany DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.3 UK DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.3.1 UK DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.3.2 UK DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.3.3 UK DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.3.4 UK DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.3.5 UK DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.4 France DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.4.1 France DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.4.2 France DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.4.3 France DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.4.4 France DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.4.5 France DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.5 Russia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.5.1 Russia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.5.2 Russia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.5.3 Russia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.5.4 Russia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.5.5 Russia DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.6 Spain DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.6.1 Spain DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.6.2 Spain DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.6.3 Spain DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.6.4 Spain DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.6.5 Spain DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.7 Italy DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.7.1 Italy DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.7.2 Italy DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.7.3 Italy DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.7.4 Italy DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.7.5 Italy DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

8.8 Rest of Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

8.8.1 Rest of Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

8.8.2 Rest of Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

8.8.3 Rest of Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

8.8.4 Rest of Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

8.8.5 Rest of Europe DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical



9. Competitive Study

9.1 Cardinal Matrix

9.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

9.2.2 Product Launches

9.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1 Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Financial Analysis

10.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.1.4 Research & Development Expense

10.1.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.1.5.2 Product Launch

10.2 Imperva, Inc.

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Financial Analysis

10.2.3 Regional Analysis

10.2.4 Research & Development Expense

10.2.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.2.5.2 Product Launch

10.3 F5 Networks, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Financial Analysis

10.3.3 Regional Analysis

10.3.4 Research & Development Expense

10.3.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.3.5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.5.2 Product Launch

10.4 Neustar, Inc.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expense

10.4.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.4.5.1 Product Launch

10.4.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.5 A10 Networks, Inc.

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.5.4 Research & Development Expense

10.5.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.5.5.1 Product Launch

10.6 Akamai Technologies

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Research & Development Expense

10.6.4 Strategies at a Glance

10.6.4.1 Product Launch

10.6.4.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.6.4.3 Expansion

10.7 Fortinet Inc.

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Regional Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expense

10.8 NetScout Systems, Inc. (Arbor Networks)

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Analysis

10.8.3 Regional Analysis

10.8.4 Research & Development Expense

10.8.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.8.5.1 Product Launch

10.8.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.9 Radware

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Financial Analysis

10.9.3 Regional Analysis

10.9.4 Research & Development Expense

10.9.5 Strategies at a Glance

10.9.5.1 Product Launch

10.9.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.1 Verisign, Inc.

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Financial Analysis

10.10.3 Regional Analysis

10.10.4 Research & Development Expense



