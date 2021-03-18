European Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis to 2026, By Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, Country and Companies
DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market - By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals, Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
As per this analysis, Europe Hand Sanitizer Market will be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2026.
The surge in consumer awareness regarding hand hygiene, health and wellness to prevent transmission of diseases has boosted the European hand sanitizer market. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for hand sanitizer by many times in Europe.
Due to the rise in of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths; European governments released measures to control it by using hand hygiene maintenance. This includes regular practice of using hand sanitize
This report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Europe Hand Sanitizer Industry
Company Analysis
- Ecolab
- Sanofi
- Henkel AG & Company, KGaA
- Kimber ly- Clark Corporation
- Unilever plc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
6. Market Share Analysis - Europe Hand Sanitizer
6.1 By Products
6.2 By Distribution Channels
6.3 By End User
6.4 By Country
7. Products- Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
7.1 Gel
7.2 Foam
7.3 Spray
7.4 Others
8. Distribution Channel - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
8.1 Offline
8.2 Online
9. End User - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
9.1 Hospitals
9.2 Restaurants and Hotels
9.3 Households
9.4 Others
10. Country - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market
10.1 Germany
10.2 U.K.
10.3 France
10.4 Italy
10.5 Spain
10.6 Russia
10.7 Rest of Europe
11. Company Analysis
