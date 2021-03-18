European Hand Sanitizer Market Analysis to 2026, By Product, Distribution Channel, End-User, Country and Companies

DUBLIN, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Hand Sanitizer Market - By Product (Gel, Foam, Spray and Other), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-User (Hospitals, Hotels, Households and Others), Country, Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per this analysis, Europe Hand Sanitizer Market will be US$ 2.1 Billion by 2026.

The surge in consumer awareness regarding hand hygiene, health and wellness to prevent transmission of diseases has boosted the European hand sanitizer market. Moreover, the outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the demand for hand sanitizer by many times in Europe.

Due to the rise in of COVID-19 positive cases and deaths; European governments released measures to control it by using hand hygiene maintenance. This includes regular practice of using hand sanitize

This report provides an all-encompassing analysis on the Europe Hand Sanitizer Industry

Company Analysis

Ecolab

Sanofi

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Kimber ly- Clark Corporation

Unilever plc

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Hand Sanitizer Market



6. Market Share Analysis - Europe Hand Sanitizer

6.1 By Products

6.2 By Distribution Channels

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Country



7. Products- Europe Hand Sanitizer Market

7.1 Gel

7.2 Foam

7.3 Spray

7.4 Others



8. Distribution Channel - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market

8.1 Offline

8.2 Online



9. End User - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market

9.1 Hospitals

9.2 Restaurants and Hotels

9.3 Households

9.4 Others



10. Country - Europe Hand Sanitizer Market

10.1 Germany

10.2 U.K.

10.3 France

10.4 Italy

10.5 Spain

10.6 Russia

10.7 Rest of Europe



11. Company Analysis

Ecolab

Sanofi

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

Kimber ly- Clark Corporation

Unilever plc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pqq822

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

