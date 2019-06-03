European Kitchen Furniture Market to 2020 by Cabinet Door Material, Cabinet Door Style, Cabinet Door Colour and Lacquered Type, Worktop Material, Worktop Material, & Hinges and Drawers

DUBLIN, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The European Market for Kitchen Furniture, Part I" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 29th edition of The European market for kitchen furniture offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the kitchen furniture industry in 17 EU countries, providing data and 2013-2018 trends (both in value and in volume) in kitchen furniture production and consumption, imports and exports, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by price range (six price groups).



arketing policies, the main macroeconomic variables necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last six years and macroeconomic forecasts for the next two years, an analysis of the supply structure and the competitive system, and an overview of the distribution system are also provided. The value and weight of the built-in appliances on the domestic sales of kitchen furniture are considered, too.



A retrospective assessment on the past 30 years of the kitchen furniture industry (1988-2018) and main company facts in the long run is given.



Countries Covered

European Union 15 Countries (before the May 2004 enlargement) plus Norway and Switzerland .

enlargement) plus and . The countries were divided into four areas according to their geographical proximity and similarity in market characteristics:

Northern Europe (Nordics): Denmark , Finland , Norway and Sweden ;

(Nordics): , , and ; Western Europe : Belgium+Luxembourg, France , Ireland and the United Kingdom ;

: Belgium+Luxembourg, , and the ; Central Europe (DACH + NL): Austria , Germany , the Netherlands and Switzerland ;

(DACH + NL): , , and ; Southern Europe : Greece , Italy , Portugal and Spain .

International Trade

Kitchen furniture imports and exports in the 17 Western European countries considered, broken down by country and by geographical area of destination/origin. The time frame considered is 2013-2018.



Financial Analysis

Financial analysis is based on a sample of around 270 selected European manufacturing companies that produce mostly kitchens, and includes profitability ratios (EBITDA, EBIT, ROI, ROE), structure ratios, employment data and per employees' ratios.



Supply Structure

An analysis of the types of product manufactured by the European kitchen furniture companies and information on key players operating in each segment. Kitchen furniture production is broken down according to:

Cabinet door material (solid wood, veneer, laminated, decorative papers, thermoplastic foils, lacquered, melamine, aluminum, glass)

Cabinet door style (classic, rustic, modern, design, hi-tech)

Cabinet door colour (white, bright colours, neutral colours, wood looking) and lacquered type (high gloss, opaque)

Worktop material (solid surface, stone, quartz, laminated, ceramic slabs, steel and aluminum, wood, glass)

Type of layout (price range, shape, size, type).

Distribution Channels

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market at European level as a whole and for each country considered. The analysis of the distribution system covers the following channels: Kitchen specialists; Furniture retailers; Large furniture chains; Contract; Building trade; DIY stores; Direct sales; E-commerce.



Competitive System

Analysis of the leading local and foreign players present in each price range and in each European country considered. Detailed tables show sales data and market shares for the leading kitchen furniture companies and short profiles of the major players in the kitchen furniture industry are also available. At the end of this chapter, there is a focus on European kitchen furniture exports and market shares outside EU17 countries, by area of destination (Central-Eastern Europe and Russia, Middle East and Africa, Asia and Pacific, North America and Central-South America).



Addresses of about 270 European kitchen furniture companies are also provided.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Contents of the Report; Research tools and methodological notes; Terminology

Basic Data and Activity Trend

Kitchen furniture production, consumption, exports and imports for EU17 countries in values and volumes

Breakdown of kitchen furniture production and consumption by market segment, in values and volumes, at European level as a whole and for each country considered

Analysis of the kitchen furniture industry (production, consumption and international trade) in Europe as a whole and for each considered country, data 2013-2018 and macroeconomic forecasts up to 2020

as a whole and for each considered country, data 2013-2018 and macroeconomic forecasts up to 2020 Retrospective assessment on the past 30 years' of the kitchen furniture industry; highlights of some of the main events occurring in the European kitchen furniture business since 1988

International Trade

Kitchen furniture exports and imports 2013-2018, by country and by geographical area of destination/origin

Financial Analysis

Financial results: ROI, ROE, EBITDA and EBIT ratio for a sample of 60 companies; Employment analysis: number of employees, turnover per employee, average cost of employee, cost of employees/turnover for a sample of companies

Supply Structure

Analysis of the kitchen furniture production broken down by:

Cabinet door material

Cabinet door style

Cabinet door colour and lacquered type

Worktop material

Hinges and drawers

Distribution Channels

Overview of the main distribution channels active on the European kitchen furniture market, at European level as a whole and for each country considered

Kitchen specialists, Furniture shops, Furniture chains, Building trade, Contract, DIY, E-commerce, Direct sales

The Competitive System

Total production of kitchen furniture for a sample of 50 leading European players: turnover data, market shares and short profiles

The European competitive system by market segment: luxury, upper, middle-upper, middle, middle-low, low price range

The European competitive system for each of the 17 European countries analyzed

Focus on European kitchen furniture exports and market shares outside EU17 countries, by area of destination

Annex

Address list of around 270 European kitchen furniture companies

