European Medical Tourism & Global Healthcare Congress Generates New Business from Middle East, GCC, Russia and CIS

Athens Medical Group CEO, Dr. Vassili G. Apostolopoulos, had this to say about the upcoming event: "We welcome Global Healthcare Resources to Greece, the place where medicine was born and also the place where medical miracles still happen every day in a broad range of disciplines. Europe, Middle East, and North Africa are at a significant crossroad, to follow the path of transformation in healthcare, whereby value for money treatment in medical excellence centers is nowadays the rule, and emerge from the current scenario where state healthcare systems are drifting to stagnation and definite decay."

An exciting agenda includes a number of highly-informative private summits focused on topics such as: how insurance is disrupting medical travel, governments and hospitals leading population health, public private partnerships, and a multidimensional marketing workshop with speed meetings between providers and a host of hand selected referrers and buyers of European health services from Russia and CIS, to Middle East, GCC and Europe.

"Cigna International's role in the global healthcare market benefits significantly through partnerships and a highly collaborative approach to population health management. Cigna is engaged in designing, implementing, and managing international group health insurance for health authorities from around the world and the European Medical Tourism and Global Healthcare Conference creates the opportune environment to expand our network and reach and truly impact the delivery of health services throughout the world," says Jai Verma, Senior Executive Officer and Global Head B2G, Cigna International.

Renée-Marie Stephano, President of the Medical Tourism Association and CEO of Global Healthcare Resources, recognized gap in connecting European providers and global corporate buyers of health services saying, "We sought local partnership with Cigna International and Athens Medical Group to shine a spotlight on the interconnectedness between insurers and health systems in raising the standard of care worldwide and improving the portability of insurance."

"Athens Medical Group is ready to be a protagonist in this transformation process. We invite you to keep a close eye on this part of the world as Athens Medical Group embarks in an aspirational journey to shake the waters in European Healthcare," says Dr. Apostolopoulos.

"The international partnerships built at this event brings greater focus on the competitive edge Europe has to take advantage of in the global market," says Stephano. "To increase global reach and market share for medical travel, the nations in Europe would greatly benefit from a more collaborative efforts to showcase its high quality of care and willingness to provide an elevated level of patient experience. International certifications, accreditations and participation in related medical travel events can support more sustainable programs as defined recently through a European Parliament Study on Health Tourism."

Some of the companies participating in the high level event include:

Cigna International ( Dubai , UAE)

, UAE) Athens Medical Group ( Greece )

) Ministry of Health ( Dubai , UAE)

, UAE) European Union of Private Hospitals ( Belgium )

) Medbliss Consultants ( India )

) Institute of Life ( Greece )

) Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance ( Kingdom of Saudi Arabia )

) Global Healthcare Accreditation ( USA )

) +Medi Prinou ( Greece )

) Iheoo Healthcare Advisory ( Nigeria )

) Cleveland Clinic ( USA )

) Avicenna Medical Travel ( Uzbekistan )

) C3 Medical ( France )

) Representation Plus (UK)

Johns Hopkins Medicine ( USA )

) Oman Insurance Company ( Oman )

) Prince Sultan Cardiac Center ( Kingdom of Saudi Arabia )

) TebCan Co. ( Jordan )

) Intishar for Tourist Patches ( Sudan )

) LHL ( Denmark )

) Health Flights Solutions ( USA )

) Ukrainian Association of Medical Tourism ( Ukraine )

) Ohio State University ( USA )

( ) Institute for Advanced Reconstruction ( USA )

) Eurocare Multispecialist Hospital ( Nigeria )

) Crowe Consulting Group ( USA )

) EuroMD ( Ukraine )

) Garmco Gulf Aluminum ( Bahrain )

) Loma Linda University Health ( USA )

Health ( ) LtD Private Clinic Almaty ( Kazakhstan )

) Gate to Wellness ( Qatar )

) Nicklaus Children's Hospital ( USA )

To learn more about this event and how you and your company can be a part of it, visit: https://www.medicaltourismconference.com/

About Global Healthcare Resources



Global Healthcare Resources (GHR) is a solutions firm comprised of international experts providing consultative services to organizations and government bodies seeking strategy, development and market penetration in the spaces of healthcare, wellness, well-being, medical and wellness travel, employee benefits, insurance, precision medicine, and genomics. GHR touches over 2.5 million C-Suite, HR, insurance, healthcare, and travel executives with a reach of over 1.25 million members in the leading LinkedIn Groups it manages. We strive every day to improve the health and wellness services of our partners and their teams while offering a vibrant and open arena for discussion, dialogue, and debate.

Global Healthcare Resources (GHR) is the managing body for Medical Tourism Association, the international trade organization and voice of the medical tourism industry. To learn more about the Medical Tourism Association, visit http://medicaltourismassociation.com. To learn more about Global Healthcare Resources, visit http://www.globalhealthcareresources.com.

About Cigna



Cigna is a global health service and financial company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. Cigna Corporation's operating subsidiaries in the United States provide an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and vision care benefits, as well as group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in 30 countries and jurisdictions and has approximately 66 million customer relationships throughout the world. All products and services are provided exclusively by such operating subsidiaries and not by Cigna Corporation. To learn more about Cigna, visit http://www.cigna.com.

About Athens Medical Group

Athens Medical Group was founded in 1984 with the goal of providing top quality, complete primary and secondary health care services. From its first years of operation it led the developments in the healthcare sector. It introduced, for the first time in Greece, state-of-the-art medical equipment, it secured the cooperation of the best scientists in each field, offering services which are equivalent to the ones of internationally acknowledged health care institutions. With continuous investments, both in Greece and abroad, it is currently the most dynamic and reliable Group providing diagnostic and hospitalization services in South Eastern Europe, comparable to those in Western Europe and the United States, while Asklepios Kliniken GmbH, one of the largest Healthcare groups in Europe, which operates more than 140 medical units, is a strategic partner and major shareholder.

AMG runs 8 ultramodern hospitals with a capacity of 1,200 patient beds and collaborates with more than 2,800 highly qualified physicians of all specialties, with international careers in Europe and in the USA. AMG is also a pioneer in Medical tourism since 2001 and annually admits 8,500 international patients from 54 different countries. To learn more about Athens Medical Group, visit www.Athensmedicalgroup.com

