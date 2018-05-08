European Organ-on-a-Chip, Tissue-on-a-Chip Conference 2018 (Rotterdam, Netherlands - June 5th-6th, 2018)

Organ-on-a-Chip & Tissue-on-a-Chip Europe 2018 focuses on an important and expanding field wherein cells are being assembled using Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies in a functionally-relevant manner. These clusters of "assembled cells" have functional significance and can mimic in vivo organ structure.

Liver cells assembled on-board chips in a physiologically-relevant architecture using microfluidics can, for instance, be utilized for toxicity screening and the ability to assemble organ fragments ex vivo can provide an exquisite means to reconstruct biological processes (both physiological and pathological) "in a dish" or "on a chip." A number of chips such Lung-on-a-Chip, Brain-on-a-Chip, Gut-on-a-Chip, Marrow-on-a-Chip, Bone-on-a-Chip, Nerve-on-a-Chip amongst others have been built and will be presented and explored at this conference. We will also focus on "disease-on-a-chip", cancer-on-a-chip, immune system-on-a-chip.

Due to the Overlap of this Topic with Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip technologies, the co-located concurrent parallel conference track focus on these topics thereby offering complete coverage of these related fields to the conference delegates.

The Conference Tracks are Co-Located and Concurrent and Delegates can Participate, Mix-and-Match Presentations and Network Extensively with their Colleagues from all Conference Tracks. The Exhibit hall is also co-located and accessible by delegates from all three conference track.

All the Key Opinion Leaders from around the World are Participating at this Conference allowing Maximal Information Exchange and Unparalleled Networking Opportunities.

The venue in Rotterdam offers unparalleled access from across Europe and around-the-world.

Agenda:



3D-Printing of Microfluidics Structures and Other Biologically-Active Structures

Artery-on-a-Chip for Cardiovascular Disease Research

Bone-on-a-Chip

Brain/Neuron-on-a-Chip

Gut-on-a-Chip

Hematological Systems-on-a-Chip, Platelets-on-a-Chip

Liver-on-a-Chip for Toxicity Screening/Toxicology Studies

Lung-on-a-Chip

Microfluidics/Lab-on-a-Chip (LOAC) Technologies for Constructing Organ-on-a-Chip/Tissue-on-a-Chip/Body-on-a-Chip

Modeling Disease-on-a-Chip: Cancer-on-a-Chip, Immune System-on-a-Chip, Thrombosis-on-a-Chip

Organ-on-a-Chip Applications for Drug Discovery

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt3fk9/european?w=5





