European Self-storage Market Report 2021 Featuring Big Yellow Group, Shurgard Self Storage, Safestore Holdings, Self Storage Group ASA

This report presents an in depth analysis of the European self-storage market by number of facilities, by floor space, by number of facilities per million population, by floor space per capita, by region.

Types of self-storage include military storage, 24-hour storage, vehicle storage, drive-up storage, climate control storage, business storage, student storage and so on.

Features of self-storage: simplified building structures, month-to-month leases, highly responsive, adjustable unit mix due to movable partitions, not labor or maintenance intensive, high building rentability, many tenancies, spreading vacancy risk factor, basic function resistant to economic shifts, cash-flow oriented real estate investment, short construction period enabling rapid initial rentals and low operating expenses and non-energy intensive.



Self-storage advantages comprise of unlimited amount of time, short-term storage for moving or renovation purposes, accessibility and safety. The European self-storage market can be segmented based on occupancy: Domestic and Business.



The European self-storage market by number of facilities and by floor space has increased during the years 2016-2020. The European self-storage market increased, due to rising urban population, a surge in housing construction, aging population, growth in online retailing, declining average household size, changing demographics, etc., yet the market faces some challenges such as lack of assistance from society, high development costs, etc.

The report provides a regional analysis of the European self-storage market, including the following regions: UK, France, Netherlands, Spain, Germany, Sweden and Rest of Europe. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the European self-storage market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry.



The European self-storage market is fragmented with many major market players operating in Europe. The key players of the European self-storage market - Big Yellow Group PLC, Shurgard Self Storage SA, Safestore Holdings plc, Self Storage Group ASA - are also profiled with their respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Self-storage: An Overview

2.1.1 Benefits of Self-storage

2.1.2 Advantages and Disadvantages of Self-storage

2.1.3 Types of Self-storage

2.1.4 Features of Self-storage

2.2 Self-storage Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Self-storage segmentation by Occupancy



3. European Market Analysis

3.1 European Self-storage Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 European Self-storage Market by Floor Space

3.1.2 European Self-storage Market by Floor Space Per Capita

3.1.3 European Self-storage Market by Number of Facilities

3.1.4 European Self-storage Market by Number of Facilities per Million Population

3.1.5 European Self-storage Market Floor Space by Region

3.1.6 European Self-storage Market Number of Facilities by Region

3.2 European Self-storage Market: Number of Facilities Analysis

3.2.1 European Self-storage Market Regions by Number of Facilities Per Million Population

3.3 European Self-storage Market: Floor Space Analysis

3.3.1 European Self-storage Market Regions by Floor Space Per Capita



4. European Regional Market Analysis

4.1 UK Self-storage Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 UK Self-storage Market by Floor Space

4.1.2 UK Self-storage Market by Number of Facilities

4.2 France Self-storage Market: An Analysis

4.3 Spain Self-storage Market: An Analysis

4.4 Netherlands Self-storage Market: An Analysis

4.5 Germany Self-storage Market: An Analysis

4.6 Sweden Self-storage Market: An Analysis

4.7 Rest of Europe Self-storage Market: An Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on European Self-storage Market

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on UK Self-storage Market



6. Market Dynamics6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Urban Population

6.1.2 Surge in Housing Construction

6.1.3 Aging Population

6.1.4 Growth in Online Retailing

6.1.5 Declining Average Household Size

6.1.6 Changing Demographics

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Lack of Assistance from the Society

6.2.2 High Development Cost

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Increasing Use of Mobile Apps

6.3.2 Developments Through Kiosks

6.3.3 Popularity of Biometrics

6.3.4 Preference of Remote Monitoring

6.3.5 Introduction of Robotics and Self-Storage Management Software



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 European Self-Storage Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 European Self-Storage Market Players: Carbon Emission Comparison

7.3 European Self-Storage Market Players: Rentable Area, Occupancy Levels and Average Store Size Comparison

7.4 Europe Self-Storage Market Players: Store and Size Comparison

7.5 UK Self-Storage Market Players: Store and Size Comparison



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategy

Big Yellow Group PLC

Shurgard Self Storage SA

Safestore Holdings plc

Self Storage Group ASA

